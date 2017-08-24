Could this be the start of something new? A fan-made High School Musical 4 reunion trailer is circulating online, and Twitter is freaking out.

In the nostalgic clip for the fake movie titled Once a Wildcat, which takes place 10 years after the Disney film premiered, high school sweethearts Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and Gabrielle Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) lead separate lives.

“I just can’t — I can’t stop thinking about what she’s doing,” Troy tells Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale), who now seems to be a successful executive working alongside Chad Danforth (Corbin Bleu), in the present day.



Meanwhile, Gabriella also seems to have trouble moving on from her former flame. “I mean, I don’t need to settle,” she tells a pal in the video. “It’s not like I’m 30.”

Out of the whole group of friends, Sharpay’s brother Ryan (Lucas Grabeel) seems to have changed the most. “I sort of took the fast track to the whole marriage and kids thing,” she tells a friend with a smile.

But it’s Taylor McKessie (Monique Coleman) who really takes us back when she asks, “Are you going to hold on to this forever?” (Is it bad if we do?)

Fans of the hit Disney franchise quickly took to Twitter to respond to the viral teaser.

I don't mean to be dramatic but finding out that HSM4 trailer was fake is the worst betrayal I have ever felt in my life. — Talia Mar (@TaliaMarMusic) August 23, 2017

me after watching the FAKE HSM 4 teaser 😭 pic.twitter.com/31yZ9TiEPy — ᴅᴇɴɪsᴇ 🌹 (@dekneestorres) August 23, 2017

Me when I realized that high school musical 4 is only a rumor #HSMReunion pic.twitter.com/fkEzgqOoxu — #HSMReunion (@HSMReunionn) August 23, 2017

We trying to keep my calm hearing the rumors about high school musical 4 #HSMReunion pic.twitter.com/rWz1LjLxF6 — #HSMReunion (@HSMReunionn) August 23, 2017

Although the trailer may be a farce, Disney announced in 2016 their plans to continue the franchise with a fourth film.

According to a press release, “High School Musical 4 … will continue the story of the global sensation High School Musical — and introduce new East High Wildcats and their crosstown school rivals, the West High Nights.”

The original cast hinted that they likely won’t be returning to their roots for the fourth installment. “I mean, I’m 28. I could be a teacher, but I refused to be a teacher! I’m still a teenager at heart,” Hudgens told E! News in March. “So probably not with me, but I’m excited to see what they whip together.”

Tisdale, 32, also chimed in on joining the project, saying that she’s sitting this one out. “Looking back, it was such a perfect thing for its time and was so pure and I just don’t know how you go from there,” she told NEW YOU in June 2016. “High School Musical didn’t make us, we made High School Musical because of our friendship, how close we were and the magic there at the time. Disney is an amazing company so I’m sure they’ll find some way to do it.”

Bart Johnson, who portrayed Troy’s dad Coach Bolton, took to YouTube in April 2016 to share a hilarious audition tape to reprise his original role for the upcoming film.

Disney has yet to set a release date for High School Musical 4.

