The bloom is off the rose. After Nick Viall said in a recent interview that he's glad Kaitlyn Bristowe didn't pick him during her stint on The Bachelorette, Bristowe spoke with Us Weekly exclusively to reveal how she feels about that sentiment.



In a visit to On Air With Ryan Seacrest last month, two-time Bachelorette runner-up Viall, 36, said he was "thankful" that Andi Dorfman picked Josh Murray over him in season 10 in 2014, and "more thankful" that Bristowe handed her final season 11 rose to Shawn Booth in 2015.



"Of course I’m not hurt by that!" Bristowe, 31, tells Us. "I mean, I’m happily engaged to Shawn, and that’s who I’m supposed to be with. So no, I agree with him. It worked out for him. He gets to be the Bachelor, and it worked out for me — I’m happy with Shawn. Why wouldn’t he be happy we didn’t end up together?"



The dance instructor — who is helping to launch Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Air Canada’s new hotel package, Après in the Air — also addresses Viall's current status with Dorfman, with whom he keeps in touch. (He hasn't spoken to Bristowe since season 11 wrapped.)

"Andi is single — they can have a friendship," Bristowe explains. "No disrespect towards him — it’s nothing other than the fact that I’m happily engaged, and I don’t really text any guys."



Bristowe, who says that she and Booth haven't yet set a wedding date, points out that she hasn't watched a season of the venerable dating-show franchise since she was on it. But she has heard plenty about season 21 villain Corinne Olympios, and she's not sure how she feels about the nanny-dependent business owner's strategy to get noticed.



"I don’t know what a good strategy is anymore," the Bachelor season 19 standout says. "It seems to be working for her. Everyone’s talking about her — maybe that’s what she wanted. It kind of depends what you want from it."

