On the spot! Kate Beckinsale revealed which one of her former costars she would Shag, Marry, Kill on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, August 10, and her answers might surprise you!

Host Andy Cohen asked the Love & Friendship actress, 44, the question during the “Plead the Fifth” segment of his late-night show. So who did Beckinsale have to choose from? Former costars Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett and Colin Farrell!

“That’s quite hard! F--k,” the Aviator star exclaimed as she considered her options. “I’d probably … Jesus, that’s hard.”

After careful consideration, Beckinsale made up her mind. “I’d probably have to shag Colin,” she said of her Total Recall costar. “‘Cause I’ve sort of semi done it on screen, so I figured it wouldn’t count.”

With two more hard decisions to make, Beckinsale thought about which one of her Pearl Harbor cast mates she would put a ring on and which one she’d axe! “Marry Ben, and I’d kill Josh,” she told Cohen, 49. “Shocking odds there!”

As the game continued, the Bravo star asked the Underworld actress to address the rumors that she didn’t get along with her Vacancy costar, Luke Wilson, allegedly because he was “hung over, late to set and rude to [her].”

Beckinsale smiled and denied the claims. “He wasn’t rude to me. No, we got on fine! No, we got on OK,” she insisted. “It was a very intense movie. We were in a very difficult place in our marriage, those characters.”

