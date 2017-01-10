Don't get crabby. Kate Gosselin's kids compete in a trivia contest about their own lives on Kate Plus 8's Tuesday, January 10, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Mady telling younger brother Aaden to spin a wheel to determine how he and Joel will face off.



When the wheel lands, Mady, 16, exclaims, "You got a trivia question — all right! What was the name of Cara's second hermit crab that died on our beach trip to North Carolina?"



Kate, 41, tells the camera about her brood, "I think they're all pretty competitive — it's good. It helps them do their best. But I don't know where they get that. I mean, it's definitely not from me. I can't lie."



As it turns out, Joel and Aaden, both 12, have trouble coming up with the name of the dearly departed hermit crab, and so they both get an extra 15 seconds to consult with their teams. Finally, Aaden recalls that the pet's name was Herbie 2.



"When they said the name Herbie 2 — yep, rang a bell," Kate admits to the camera. "But I couldn't have drawn that out of my head if you paid me. I just remember he walked across the dining room table for exercise."



Watch the clip above. Kate Plus 8 airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

