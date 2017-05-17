Hard to say goodbye. Kerry Washington reacted to the news that her show Scandal will end with its seventh season during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, May 17.



"I think we're all a little sad but also we feel grateful to have the information," the 40-year-old actress said. "Sometimes as an actor you don't know when you're going to be out of a job, so it's nice actually to go into the last season knowing that it's our last season. We're already talking about how it's going to be, like, no-holds-barred, better than ever, no holding punches, putting it all out on the table."



Nicholas Hunt/Getty

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced during a pre-upfronts call with reporters on Tuesday that the political drama would end with its seventh season. During her GMA interview, Washington said creator Shonda Rhimes recently had to tweak the show's premise to reflect the current political state under President Donald Trump.

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty

"As we have created sort of the imaginary world of the impossible in Washington, now that's happening in the real world, so we've had to up our ante," the Emmy nominee said.

The two-hour season 6 finale of Scandal airs on ABC on Thursday, May 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!