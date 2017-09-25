We’re caught up, all right! A mere 48 hours after the dropping of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news, E!’s 10-Year Anniversary Special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought us so many bombshells, we may never recover. From laugh-out-loud memories to heartbreaking confessions, the Sunday, September 24, special hosted by Ryan Seacrest was required viewing for any Kardashian fan (or human with a pulse).

O.J. Simpson Helped Sell KUWTK to E!

The special kicked off with a throwback to the show’s original sizzle reel — a collection of footage used to pitch the show to E! back in 2007. As they aired the video, a young Kim Kardashian said of mom Kris Jenner, “She’s a celebrity in her own right. Her best friend is Kathie Lee Gifford and she was married to Robert Kardashian, my dad and one of O.J. Simpson’s lawyers.” Whether an intentional choice or not, name-dropping the infamous former NFL star appeared to help launch Kim and her siblings’ careers.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians/E!

Scott Disick Admits to Still Being in Love With Kourtney

Don’t tell his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie! After Kourtney Kardashian adamantly insisted that she and ex Scott Disick have “never one time” gotten back together since their 2015 breakup, Scott appeared upset. He even admitted, “I’m dyin’ over here.” The 34-year-old reality star who recently became Instagram official with Lionel Richie’s 19-year-old daughter even got down on one knee to jokingly propose to Kourtney. When Kourtney commented on his dating life, she clarified, “It’s not dating. … It’s just like, boning.”



Kylie Can’t Remember a Time Before KUWTK

It’s unclear whether Kylie was pregnant when the special was taped, however, it was fascinating to watch the 20-year-old mother-to-be reflect on her early days in the public eye. The Lip Kit mogul, who first appeared on the show at age 9, recalled, “I feel like I can’t even remember a time before Keeping Up.” Ryan then asked about Kylie’s future aspirations saying, “What do you want to do when you’re able to drink?” Kylie responded saying, “My makeup is my passion.”

Kim and Kanye Were ‘Talking’ Before She Married Kris Humphries

Kim then chronicled her relationship with Kanye West, admitting that before officially dating in 2012, the iconic duo actually got together “at one point, and then it stopped.” Kim continued, “Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, we were talking and I just went a different direction.” She then admitted that shortly after her divorce, she flew to Paris to stay at Kanye’s apartment and the rest was history. Kim gushed, “I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’”

Kim’s Miscarriage Scare

Kim later heartbreakingly revealed that, before revealing her pregnancy to her family, she thought she’d had a miscarriage after suffering terrible pains. She admitted, “The doctor told me, ‘There’s no heartbeat.’ I had a miscarriage. … Then I went in that morning, the doctor was like, ‘There is a heartbeat. You didn’t have a miscarriage.’” Terrifying!

Kylie Opens Up About Stripper Pole, Caitlyn’s Transition

Kylie then talked about the infamous stripper pole scene from the show’s pilot episode. She was only 9 when she was filmed twirling on a stripper pole and admitted, “That was a huge thing.”

She then opened up about father Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, saying the two-part special, About Bruce, that aired in 2015 was “the hardest thing I had to film … having the one-on-one with my dad.”

But she added, “Honestly I am so happy that my dad is finally living her true self and I’m completely supportive. … She did it at the right time when Kendall and I were much older.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

