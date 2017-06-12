What a wild ride! The Sunday, June 11, season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought tears, laughter and some shocking revelations about Khloé Kardashian’s fertility.

Kim’s Looking Into Surrogacy for Third Child

The emotional finale kicked off with Kim Kardashian sitting down with Khloé and asking her about the possibility of being a gestational surrogate. Kim teased, “Since you love these kids so much … I put the embryo inside of you, you carry it, and give it back to me.” Kim then admitted in a testimonial, “Having another baby would mean everything to me but the doctors definitely say it’s too difficult for me to carry.”

Kanye Asks If Khloé’s Surrogacy Is a ‘Joke’

Kim then admitted to Khloé, “This whole surrogate process is so much harder than anyone can even imagine.” She explained that when she pitched the idea of Khloé being their surrogate to husband Kanye West, “He was like, ‘What is this? A joke?’” Kim then admitted she wasn’t joking. Khloé responded hesitantly, saying, “It’s definitely something I would have to, you know, simmer with.” with.”

Khloé Admits to ‘Faking’ Fertility Efforts While Married to Lamar

Eventually Kim took Khloé to see Dr. Andy Huang for a reproductive evaluation. When the doctor asked Khloé if she had tried to get pregnant in the past, Khloé dropped a huge bombshell, saying, “I fake tried. I was married so I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I kept pretending I was doing it.” The ex-wife of Lamar Odom elaborated in a testimonial saying, “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff going on in our marriage … I knew it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into … I’ve done a lot of covering up for him.” Wow.

Khloé’s Below-Average Follicle Count

Khloé’s fertility journey escalated when the doctor admitted, “There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.” Khloé, panicking, said, “What if I can’t get pregnant?” The doctor then urged her to freeze her eggs and return for a follow-up examination after going off birth control. Upon returning to the doctor’s office, Khloé was relieved to find her follicle count at a normal level. She revealed, “It was all my birth control and as soon as I get the hormones out of my system, I’m the f—kin’ Easter bunny.”

Tristan Wants to Have Children With Khloe Now

Khloé then mused about not being able to have sex while off of her birth control pill. Kourtney Kardashian, who sat with Khloé during her appointment, urged, “Why not try?” Later, in the car, Kourtney called Khloé’s beau, Tristan Thompson, and said, “[Khloé] has one very juicy looking egg.” Later when Kim asked Khloé about Tristan’s thoughts on her going off the pill, Khloé responded, “He wants to have kids now.” She relayed that her NBA player beau even suggested she start a maternity line of Good American Jeans.

In a testimonial, Khloé nervously admitted, “He wants to have like five or six kids with me. … Knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s scary. It’s like a really big step.” She concluded saying, “I am really excited about my future. Me and Tristan, we’re doing so well.”

Kourtney Keeps Her Hollywood Hookups on the Down-Low

Meanwhile, in Kourtney’s world, we caught up with her single life post-Scott Disick. She admitted, “I think after everything that happened in Costa Rica … it was God showing me Scott and I are just not meant to be together.” Later, she teased her sisters on her active sex life saying, “I sneak around this town like a slithering snake … I just try to keep everything as low-key as possible.” Oh, Kourtney! Tell us more!

Khloé Doesn’t Know What Kylie Does All Day

The episode concluded with each member of the family sending each other well wishes. Khloé even teased excitement for half-sister Kylie Jenner’s upcoming reality venture, Life of Kylie, saying, “I’m excited to see her show because I literally don’t know what Kylie does all day long.”

Matriarch Kris Jenner wrapped up the season by dangling the possibility of a growing Kardashian brood. The momager and media mogul said, “You never know when to expect another grandchild. It’s all about who’s next.” Who’s it going to be?

