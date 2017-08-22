Grab the popcorn and see who’s getting a Moonman! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will be unfolding live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27, and Us Weekly has all the details you need to know before the show.

What Time Do They Start?

The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, but if you’re tuning in for the fashion, the network is airing a red carpet pre-show hosted by Lil Yachty beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Who’s Hosting the Ceremony?

Katy Perry will host this year’s show, and she’s also taking the stage for a highly-anticipated performance. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 32, scored five nominations including Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.



Who’s Nominated?

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominations with eight nods, including Video of the Year for his track “Humble” and Artist of the Year. The Weeknd also tied Perry with five nominations for his “Reminder” music video for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and more!

Who’s Performing?

Of course, the VMAs will have some memorable performances. Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Khalid, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, Julia Michaels and Logic are all scheduled to take the stage.

What’s Different This Year?

One major change this year is that the Best Female Video and Best Male Video will be combined into a new category, Artist of the Year, following the network’s gender-neutral categories at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Who’s Getting the Video Vanguard Award?

Pink will be on hand to accept the night’s highest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and celebrate her 17-year-long career. She’ll also be delivering a performance of her new single “What About Us,” which is sure to be full of her signature acrobatic moves.

Any Other Surprises?

Sources told Us Weekly that Taylor Swift plans to head to the VMAs after dropping a brand new single and music video. The “Shake It Off” singer, 27, first sparked speculation about new tunes after clearing her social media accounts and blacking out her website before returning to share a mysterious clip of a snake.



