Starting off on the right foot. Nick Viall dropped by ON With Mario Lopez on Monday, April 3, to provide an update about his Dancing With the Stars journey, along with his romance with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi.



Viall, 36, who got engaged to Grimaldi during the Bachelor season 21 finale that aired last month, told host Mario Lopez that the couple are taking their time and getting to know each other away from the cameras. "Vanessa's been my biggest supporter on Dancing," Viall said. "We're just kind of doing those normal couple things. We went back home to Milwaukee last week, my hometown, for just one day, which was nice, and just trying to take things slow."

Phillippe Bosse/ABC

The Saved by the Bell alum, 43, asked Viall if he and the special-education teacher have picked a wedding date yet, and the Bachelor Nation mainstay replied, "No, no, no. We're just taking things slow — we're very realistic about our situation, and that is that this relationship is different than one that might have started outside of Bachelor world. And so we're OK with that reality and just taking things slow and enjoying those little moments as we move our relationship forward."

Viall admitted during his Bachelor "After the Final Rose" special on March 13 that he and Grimaldi, 29, have experienced "struggles" in their relationship since the dating show stopped filming, but that they are "good communicators." He and dance partner Peta Murgatroyd earned a so-so score of 26 out of 40 for their tango on DWTS' April 3 episode.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelorette returns to ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET. ON With Mario Lopez airs daily in nationwide syndication.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!