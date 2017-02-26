Hollywood’s biggest night! Broadcast live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET, the 89th Annual Academy Awards will be held Sunday, February 26, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the evening's master of ceremonies for the first time — he even asked Billy Crystal for advice based on the comedian's eight years of Oscar hosting experience. The late-night host, 49, will share the stage with presenters such as Amy Adams, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson and David Oyelowo, and performers Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting, all of whom are recognized in the Best Original Song category.
The Damien Chazelle-directed La La Land leads the pack with 14 nominations, tying it with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950) for the most nods for a single film in Oscar history. Titanic, Ben-Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) currently hold the record for most Academy Awards won by a single film, with each nabbing 11 statues.
Just behind the movie musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling is the emotional coming-of-age drama Moonlight and sci-fi mystery Arrival, both with eight nominations. Meryl Streep picked up her 20th nod, and if she takes home the Actress in a Leading Role prize for her part in Florence Foster Jenkins, her four Oscar victories would make her the winningest actress in the show’s history, tied with Katharine Hepburn.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Directing
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Lead Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lead Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Supporting Actor
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Documentary Short
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Original Song
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" - La La Land
"City of Stars" - La La Land
"How Far I'll Go" – Moana
"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
Best Costume Design
La La Land
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
Allied
Best Makeup and Hair Styling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Visual Effects
Doctor Strange
Deepwater Horizon
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Sound Mixing
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
