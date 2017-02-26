Hollywood’s biggest night! Broadcast live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET, the 89th Annual Academy Awards will be held Sunday, February 26, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the evening's master of ceremonies for the first time — he even asked Billy Crystal for advice based on the comedian's eight years of Oscar hosting experience. The late-night host, 49, will share the stage with presenters such as Amy Adams, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson and David Oyelowo, and performers Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting, all of whom are recognized in the Best Original Song category.



The Damien Chazelle-directed La La Land leads the pack with 14 nominations, tying it with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950) for the most nods for a single film in Oscar history. Titanic, Ben-Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) currently hold the record for most Academy Awards won by a single film, with each nabbing 11 statues.

Just behind the movie musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling is the emotional coming-of-age drama Moonlight and sci-fi mystery Arrival, both with eight nominations. Meryl Streep picked up her 20th nod, and if she takes home the Actress in a Leading Role prize for her part in Florence Foster Jenkins, her four Oscar victories would make her the winningest actress in the show’s history, tied with Katharine Hepburn.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Supporting Actor

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Documentary Short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Original Song

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" - La La Land

"City of Stars" - La La Land

"How Far I'll Go" – Moana

"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls

Best Costume Design

La La Land

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

Allied

Best Makeup and Hair Styling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Visual Effects

Doctor Strange

Deepwater Horizon

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound Mixing

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

