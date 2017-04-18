Welcome back to Rosewood — for one last spooky run. Pretty Little Liars returns to Freeform on Tuesday, April 18, for the first of its final 10 episodes, and the stars appeared on Good Morning America earlier in the day to tease the show's last hurrah.



"It's really bizarre," Lucy Hale (Aria) said of saying goodbye. "We wrapped filming in October, but we still knew we had this week of press to promote, so this is sort of our last shebang ... our last time being all together for a while. It's very weird."

Eric McCandless/Freeform

Shay Mitchell (Emily) said that the second half of season 7 is a "wrap-up," adding that it's "kind of like the love letter to the fans this season." And Troian Bellisario (Spencer) pointed out that it's a bit of burden to not be able to disclose what happens: "I'm just glad for all this secret-keeping to be done because it's been stressful for us."

When asked to sum up the upcoming series finale in three words, the actresses tossed out the words "game-changing," "romantic" and "shocking."

Pretty Little Liars airs on Freeform Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

