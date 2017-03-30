The ladies of the Big Apple are back — and wittier than ever! Bravo released the new Real Housewives of New York City season 9 taglines on Thursday, March 30, and they are what reality TV dreams are made of. Watch the show’s opening in the video above.

This season, the beloved series is welcoming socialite and former NYC It Girl Tinsley Mortimer into the mix. The returning cast members are Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel. (Season 8 rookie Jules Wainstein will not be participating in the upcoming installment of RHONY.)

Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo

Here are all of the current cast members' sassy new catchphrases:



Dorinda Medley: "I tell it like it is, but I always make it nice."

Ramona Singer: "I’m an acquired taste. You don’t like me? Acquire some taste!"

Sonja Morgan: "There’s nothing Grey about my Gardens."

Carole Radziwill: "In the politics of friendship, I win the popular vote."

Luann de Lesseps: "The only title I’d trade Countess for … is Wife."

Tinsley Mortimer: "A good set of lashes can fix anything … even a mugshot."

Bethenny Frankel: "If you’re going to take a shot at this B, you better not miss."

As fans saw in the first trailer for season 9 of the Bravo mainstay, which debuted on March 6, the women get into some crazy catfights and throw around cheating allegations. Plus, OG NYC Housewife Jill Zarin makes an unexpected cameo!

Watch the video above. The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo for its ninth season on Wednesday, April 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

