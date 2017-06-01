Some ladies can't handle their wine — just ask Ramona Singer. On the Wednesday, May 31, episode of the Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona was on a mission to make up with Bethenny Frankel, whether Bethenny wanted to make up or not. Things kicked off on a different note, though, with Luann de Lesseps insisting that she totally trusted her fiancé, Tom D'Agostino, despite the mountain of evidence suggesting that perhaps she shouldn't.

"I'm getting married in two weeks," she declared. "What couple doesn't have lover's quarrels?" she asked the camera, arguing that she would be more concerned if she and Tom never argued. Ramona told Luann that Tom was "still kissing other women," and while Luann didn't exactly deny the accusation, she just didn't seem to care.

Denial Is a River in the Berkshires

Bethenny then jumped in to try to set Luann straight. "We all just want to hit her over the head with a baseball bat one last time to make sure she's really sure," Bethenny said to the camera, adding that "cracks become craters." (ICYMI, Bethenny has some real experience with relationships gone bad and was still embroiled in the aftermath of a failed marriage herself.)

"Just admit that he hasn't stopped," Ramona urged Luann, who insisted that Tom's female friends were only friends. At that point, Ramona changed gears, saying she was "concerned" for Luann because she had been there herself and it didn't feel good when everyone else knew her husband was cheating on her before she did.

"Tom and I are confident in who we are and we trust each other," Luann shrugged. Only Carole Radziwill seemed satisfied with this response, reasoning that Luann was a grown woman who knew what she was getting into. Tinsley Mortimer added that she had been in similar situations to Luann and thought she just hadn't hit rock bottom yet.

Luann then rattled off a bunch of her plans with Tom, which mainly consisted of hanging out in luxurious locations, and Bethenny said she thought Lu was more enchanted with the lifestyle than the man. In any case, they all decided they'd discussed it enough and they would leave Lu — and her obviously doomed marriage (at least in their minds) — alone.

Luann Gives Out Unwanted Relationship Advice

As the night at Dorinda Medley's Berkshire house wore on, Ramona became more and more obsessed with setting things right with Bethenny, who was doing everything in her power to avoid any contact.

Meanwhile, Luann began dolling out relationship advice and Bethenny just couldn't take it. Lu argued that you had to follow your heart, gut and instinct. Bethenny argued that doing just that led her to the "torture chamber" she was stuck in with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. "I'm in a very, very negative, tortuous situation as a result of my divorce and I am holding on by a thread," Bethenny said. Luann argued that while Bethenny had obviously gone through hell, that was over and now she had a beautiful daughter as a result. It was one of those "everything happens for a reason" type comments and Bethenny snapped.

Bethenny shouted, "I didn't go through s--t! I'm in s--t! I'll never be done!" She got very emotional as she added that you had to be smart about love because she wasn't and now she was in hell. She then stormed out to go cry by herself.

Bethenny Lays It Out There for Lu

"I don't know why I'm being punished this way," she cried to the camera. "I sometimes feel hopeless and I sometimes feel like my ex is untouchable and I'm not going to be able to get out of this." When Luann came in, Bethenny said through her tears that she believed the former countess was making a "big mistake" because she thought Tom was cheating on her.

Luann still wasn't persuaded and Bethenny then backed off, saying she was really crying about her own situation, not Luann's. Ramona said she felt "sad" for Bethenny, and then decided this would be a good night to try to make friends (again).



Mathieu Young/Bravo

Ramona Hits the Bottle

Perhaps in an attempt to build up the liquid courage to talk to Bethenny, Ramona hit the wine pretty hard during dinner. After gushing effusively over Dorinda's butter-soaked chicken (and staining one of Dorinda's chairs with its sauce), Ramona slid over to Bethenny.

"Ramona, all of a sudden, like a bat, comes crawling on my shoulder," Bethenny recalled to the camera. Snuggled up against Bethenny's ear, Ramona then said she was sorry but she knew that when she apologized, Bethenny was just going to call her "The Apologizer." Bethenny didn't say that, but she did tell the camera that Ramona had just won the award for "the creepiest apology of the year."

Ramona then announced to everyone that she was in a great place and tried to make a toast to girlfriends. Bethenny just stood up and left. "I think maybe Bethenny and I made up!" Ramona cheered. "No, not at all," Dorinda corrected her (which was pretty funny, actually).

Ramona Chases Bethenny Down

Still not ready to give up, Ramona marched over to Bethenny, who finally agreed to engage in conversation because she said she could see Ramona was "walking on eggshells" and she didn't want her to have to do that. "I want to go through it because I want you to understand it," Bethenny said. "You have not been a good friend to me."

Ramona looked beyond taken aback. "Wow, wow, Bethenny, wow!" she chirped. "Are you f--king kidding me? Are you kidding me?" Bethenny made it clear she was not kidding and … the episode ended.

Tell Us: Do you think Ramona is going to convince Bethenny to be friends again?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

