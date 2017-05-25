Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo

That's the way the cookie crumbles! On the Wednesday, May 24, episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Luann de Lesseps was faced, yet again, with rumors of her fiancé's infidelity. Things kicked off on a very different note, however, with Bethenny Frankel meeting with Fredrick Eklund to discuss the best strategy for selling her apartment. (She needed a bigger one.)

Bethenny was mildly offended when Fredrick told her she needed to declutter, so they settled on a more neutral word: depersonalize. Fortunately, they were on the same page when it came to price, agreeing it should list for $5.25 million.

Carole and Ramona Talk About Luann

Meanwhile, Carole Radziwill and Ramona Singer talked about Luann's relationship with Tom D'Agostino. Carole said one of Luann's good friends mentioned that the Countess might be having second thoughts about the wedding. Carole thought it might be a cry for help and wanted to discuss it with Lu, but first — she told Ramona. (Insert eye roll here.)

Ramona jumped right on the bandwagon, adding that she had received a text from another woman who claimed Tom had tried to grope her. "He's so insecure and grasps at anything for attention," Ramona read from her phone. Carole asked Ramona if she thought that Luann wanted to know the truth, and Ramona said she wasn't sure. "Are we bad friends if we tell her or are we bad friends if we don't tell her?" Carole asked. That is the question.

Back to the Berkshires

Despite the disaster of a trip last time, everyone was on board to return to the Berkshires to celebrate the holidays and host Dorinda Medley's birthday. In an attempt to avoid any blowout fights, Dorinda had strategically invited the women in rounds. The first round was Ramona, Sonja Morgan (who infamously was not invited at all last time), and Tinsley Mortimer. The second round was Bethenny and Carole, and the third round was Luann — mainly because she was flying up from Palm Beach, where she'd been hanging out with Tom.

Sonja continued to be really down on her houseguest, Tinsley, complaining that she had no manners — both behind Tinsley's back and to her face. Tinsley had arrived late because she'd had a lunch date with her mom, who it turned out was very critical of Tinsley's appearance growing up and was currently transporting Tinsley's father's ashes around in a lacquered box.

Carole and Bethenny Talk About Luann

Upon settling in, Carole and Bethenny reviewed the evidence against Tom and began conspiring to see if and how they could tell Luann about his bad deeds. "Looks like Tom is dipping his stick in the fun dip again!" Bethenny said to the camera.

"You are a cautionary tale," Carole added as she and Bethenny discussed Luann's hope for a happy ending. "And mine looked better than hers looks now!" Bethenny added. (ICYMI: Bethenny was in a contentious divorce with her ex-husband that lasted for years.) Ultimately, they decided the best strategy was to tell Dorinda … so Dorinda could tell Luann.

"He's not a good guy," Bethenny said. To the camera, Sonja added that she wasn't surprised to hear more rumors about Tom, but she didn't think anyone could talk Luann out of her wedding.

Carole and Bethenny then told Dorinda, who said that "logistically" she didn't even know how it would be possible for Tom to stray because Lu kept him on such a tight leash. Still, she was going to have the uncomfortable chat.

Dorinda Talks to Luann

Luann arrived just as everyone was starting to decorate holiday cookies, and after Sonja and Tinsley had finished a fight about whether it was appropriate for Tinsley to ask Sonja's assistant to open the door to get a delivery of hats for her. "You don't ask somebody else's assistant to get the door for you," Sonja reasoned. "You get your own goddamn hats." Just something to keep in mind.



Dorinda pulled Luann aside and told her that while she personally liked Tom from what she knew of him, women were "insinuating that he's still groping" other women and "calling and texting girls." Luann looked like she might punch Dorinda in the face, but she didn't. Instead, she listened quietly as Dorinda asked her if she really trusted him.

"I totally trust him, 100 percent," Luann said. "I feel amazing. I know when it's right." She added (for the nine billionth time) that she didn't care what anyone said. She was in love and she was going to spend the rest of her life with him. "I'm totally, 100 percent sure about Tom and that's all that matters," Luann said. And with that, Dorinda dropped it … at least for now.

Tell Us: Do you think Luann is in denial about Tom?



The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9.p.m. ET.

