When it rains, it pours – and it was a thunderstorm on The Real Housewives of New York City reunion special on Wednesday, August 16. Ramona Singer was at the center of most of the controversies discussed, but Dorinda Medley got in there, too. Oh, and then there was Luann de Lesseps, who was (at that point) still insisting her marriage to Tom D'Agostino was just fabulous.

Ramona Apologizes to Dorinda, Kind Of

Ramona had quite the season. From “vandalizing” Dorinda’s home in the Berkshires to destroying her face right before their trip to Mexico, Ramona was front and center for the drama. “I had a bad year. I don’t really know what it came from,” Ramona said to Andy Cohen when asked about some of her behavior. “Seeing it on TV, I’m like, ‘Holy s--t,’ who is that woman?’”

The conversation soon veered toward her copious amounts of surgery and skin lasers and she suggested that she’d heard that sperm was good for a woman’s face. “But what do I know?” she joked.

Next, she had to defend her behavior after tearing the lights off Dorinda’s walls during what Ramona now admitted was a rather drunken night. “I didn’t mean to do it,” Ramona said, before insisting that even the morning after, when the lights were lying on the floor, she hadn’t noticed just how much damage she’d caused. Dorinda suggested that Ramona sometimes had trouble owning up to her mistakes and apologizing.



Bethenny and Ramona Spar

Coming off the Dorinda topic, Bethenny Frankel jumped in to accuse Ramona of being rude to some of her assistants. “Last night you treated my assistant who you have known for four years like s--t,” Bethenny said. Apparently, Ramona had been in an elevator with Bethenny’s assistants and neglected to say hello or even acknowledge their presence. Ramona asked why they didn’t say hello to her and Bethenny said they were intimidated by her.



Ramona insisted she’d done nothing wrong and then Andy asked how she’d felt when Jill Zarin had accused her of being lonely and unhappy. Ramona said Jill didn’t even know her. Andy then asked Bethenny if she would ever consider being friends with Jill again. “What do I have to do for you to stop asking me this question?” That was pretty much all Bethenny had to say on the subject.

Luann Says Her Marriage Is Fine… Really

ICYMI, no one likes Tom – except Luann. “Right now I love being Mrs. D’Agostino,” Luann told Andy when he asked about her marriage. “It feels great!” She added that she didn’t miss being a Countess. After footage rolled recapping pretty much every single woman warning Luann about marrying Tom, Luann explained (again) how much she’d enjoyed having a “special” wedding celebration.

Andy then put Ramona on the spot about why she would ask Luann about not being invited to Lu’s bridal shower after she’d made it clear that she didn’t trust Tom. Ramona claimed that she knew that Tom had told another woman that he and Luann had an “open relationship.” Luann said she didn’t believe anything Ramona said.



Bethenny said that she thought they were all being “respectful” about the fact that Luann was married to Tom now so there was no reason to intervene. “If you found out that he had cheated on you, what would you do?” Andy asked. “I would definitely leave,” Luann said. That was met with silence from the group.

Luann defended most of Tom’s actions and comments, saying his sense of humor was just a bit “off.” Luann did admit that watching her relationship with Tom over the course of the season was very hard on her son. Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer, meanwhile, pretty much sat this one out.



