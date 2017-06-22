With friends like these — you might not want to invite them all to your party. On the Wednesday, June 21, episode of the Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona Singer decided to throw a bash to show off her newly redecorated apartment, but she may not have used the best judgment when it came to her guest list. Before that went down, however, Tinsley Mortimer and Carole Radziwill met for lunch where they bonded over their delight at being mentioned in the press for "something positive." (They had attended a party together, which was the focus of the story.)

Tinsley confessed that she felt overwhelmed being back in New York, and revealed that she was going to counseling for "post-traumatic stress syndrome" related to her last relationship. (The one that ultimately spiraled so far down that she landed in jail … oops.) Carole tried to encourage Tinsley to embrace a clean start, specifically, by changing her signature long blond curls. Tinsley didn't think twice. "That's not happening," she laughed. Noted.

Tinsley Goes Apartment Hunting

Desperate to escape from Sonja Morgan's townhouse (OK, that might be a bit of an overstatement, but she did want to get her own space), Tins then headed out to look for her own pad with her mom in tow. Trying to be open-minded, Tinsley and her mom checked out a four-bedroom place in the heart of the West Village that listed for $9,000 per month in rent. "I have a job. I do business development for a family office and then I also have some family money, so I can afford it," Tinsley said to the camera. She and her mom, however, were pretty unimpressed with the small space and then headed back to Tinsley's old stomping ground on the Upper East Side.

It was pretty clear from the moment they set foot in the Upper East pad that this was where Tinsley wanted to be. Still, the weight of the decision to really move back to New York suddenly hit Tinsley and she started freaking out and crying as they finished their tour. "I am starting to get worried that I am maybe moving too fast," she said. Worried or not, though, she was done living with Ms. Morgan.

Bethenny and Carole Have Real Estate Woes

Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel and Carole both had real estate projects of their own. Carole was desperately trying to reupholster a couch and had about 200 swatches of fabric to choose from. It was a small task, but it seemed pretty insurmountable as she talked with her decorator friend, who was pretty distracted (and mortified) watching Carole's cats claw their way down the drapes.

Not too far away, Bethenny was preparing her Soho apartment for sale. Fredrik Eklund, who was acting as her broker, dropped in to check on Bethenny's progress in decluttering the space. Overall, he was pleased, but he was not happy when he saw that she had failed to remove a giant bar in the corner. He then demanded that she take it out, even it meant the bar broke into pieces. (In case it wasn't clear, he really hated the bar.)

Sonja Is Into Frenchie and Rocco

Sonja was on a roll with Frenchie, who had seemingly moved in. As they lay in bed, Sonja mentioned that her friends were asking how serious things were between them and he gave her a non-answer in a very charming, very French, way. Frenchie knew Sonja was seeing Rocco — his friends had told him — but he didn't seem to care much.

Sonja then headed out for a date with Rocco and confessed that she had slept with Frenchie. In her version of events, she'd sort of accidentally taken him home after a dinner party and now he was "smitten" with her. She then reassured Rocco that there were no other guys that she felt about the way she felt about him … including the guy who was living with her, apparently. Rocco took the news in stride, shrugging i off as nothing special.

Don't Let Ramona Plan Your Guest List

Determined to rekindle her friendship with Bethenny, Ramona invited her to the party. Bethenny RSVP'd that she was not coming. "I don't like her. I'm not going to go," Bethenny shrugged to the camera. Ramona took the fact that Bethenny bothered to RSVP at all as progress.

The guests arrived and included Carole, Tinsley, Tinsley's mom, Dorinda Medley, Sonja, and the newlyweds Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino. Oh, also Harry (who had slept with Sonja and Luann) and Missy (who had allegedly been dating Tom when he started hooking up with Lu).

Ramona acted oblivious to the storm she had cooked up as she pranced around in an I Dream of Jeannie ponytail and leather dress. Harry zeroed in on Tinsley, telling her he liked the way her cross necklace looked on her chest. Tinsley did not find that all that charming so Harry then proceeded to ask Missy 20 questions about her fling with Tom as Luann tried to ignore her completely.

When Missy said hi to Tom and asked about his wedding ring, he laughed that he was "still getting used to it" and compared it to a collar for a dog. Luann insisted she thought it was "healthy" that he was friends with his ex. Right.

Tell Us: Do you think Tom can be trusted?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

