Fast, furious and full of surprises! With the eighth Fast and the Furious installment — The Fate of the Furious — hitting theaters on Friday, April 14, Us Weekly Video took a look a five secrets even die-hard fans might not know about the franchise. Check out the video above to learn something new about the beloved action films.



Stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson feuded on the Fate of the Furious set, and last month The Hollywood Reporter claimed that handlers have been “keeping them separated” during the current press tour. Over the summer, Johnson, 44, took to social media to cryptically call out some of his “male costars.”



“Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” he wrote on Instagram August 8. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.”

Matt Kennedy

But as the video details, Diesel, 49, actually helped the wrestler turned actor land the part of Hobbs.



Despite the drama, The Fate of the Furious already has one celebrity fan: Gabrielle Union. “#fast8 #thefateofthefurious was soooooo good!” she tweeted after attending the Atlanta premiere Tuesday, April 4, calling it “My kinda movie!”

The latest addition features franchise newcomers Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron alongside vets Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Elsa Pataky and Michelle Rodriguez, and will be released April 14.

Find out more about The Fast and the Furious, like which other actors were considered for the late Paul Walker's role, in the video above!

