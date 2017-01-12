So many surprises! On the Wednesday, January 11, episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska moved forward with wedding plans and made another really big family announcement, while Kailyn Lowry moved forward with the opposite: her divorce. Leah Messer, on the other hand, was doing great on her own, and got a new house for herself and her daughters!



Leah's New House!



Leah's new house was a ranch-style home that would make it a lot easier for daughter Aliannah to use her wheelchair more, as her doctor suggested.

Leah started planning to install the access ramp on the porch right away, pointing out she has plenty of experience at at this point. In spite of the increased wheelchair time, Ali’s dad, Corey Simms, said he still believed the young girl was doing better than usual.

Jenelle’s New Custody Agreement!



Jenelle Evans was stalling on signing the visitation agreement papers with Nathan Griffith because she still wasn’t convinced that he had all of the necessary equipment to have a toddler in the house. Nathan hadn’t even yet told her his address — where their son Kaiser would be staying some nights, per their agreement!

On the advice of her lawyer, Jenelle signed anyway because “it’s really important for [Kaiser to] have his dad in his life,” and she would need the agreement signed if she ever had to go back to court over custody.



She left for a vacation with her other son, Jace, giving Nathan a long time to bond one-on-one with Kaiser. Both guys looked super excited to spend time together. Unfortunately, it was Nathan’s mom who was sending Jenelle all the updates, causing Jenelle to wonder if Nathan was violating the terms of their agreement by not being the one to watch Kaiser.

She started to wonder if she should go back to court for more time with Kaiser.

Kailyn's New Start!

Kailyn started out the episode still unsure if she and Javi Marroquin were getting a divorce when he got home from his deployment. With only 36 days until he got back, she really needed to figure it out.

The stress of knowing he was coming back so soon caused her to lash out at the film crew in her house when he called. Elsewhere, her other ex, Jo Rivera, told his girlfriend that he was worried the inevitable divorce would cause a rift between Kailyn’s two sons and their two father figures, himself and Javi. But ultimately, Jo knew that the marriage stressed Kailyn out too much.

Later, we learned from a phone call Javi made to one of his friends why Kailyn hadn’t wanted to talk to him on camera: Their lawyers were finally working out the terms of their divorce. It was obvious the friend’s phone call had been staged so that viewers could get answers about where Javi would stay when he got home from deployment. Like Leah, he’d already found a new house.

Chelsea's New Family Member!



Chelsea had a big announcement for the producers when she arrived to film this episode, and we got to see them standing around nervously to find out what it was. Are you ready to find out?

Chelsea announced she was pregnant!

She was excited, as was her fiancé, Cole DeBoer. Her only issue was telling 7-year-old Aubree that she’d be a big sister soon. Chelsea was scared Aubree might be upset, but she took the news well and spent the rest of the episode talking about how excited she was to be a big sister.

Tell Us: Is Jenelle not giving Nathan enough credit?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



