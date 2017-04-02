Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley roll out the dice for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on March 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. Credit: Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Yee-haw! The 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2.

This year, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host the ceremony, which will bring together some of the biggest names in country music. More than two dozen acts are set to take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances.

Here's everything you need to know before the show!

What Time Are the ACM Awards?

The star-studded affair is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. The ACM Awards will air on CBS and will also be live-streamed on CBS All Access. The two-hour pre-show, meanwhile, will be streamed live on Twitter, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Who's Nominated at the ACM Awards?



Keith Urban leads the pack this year with a total of seven nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year for Ripcord. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris follow close behind with six nods each, while Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw are each up for five trophies.

Who's Performing at the ACM Awards?

The long list of performers for the evening includes Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Bryan, Bentley and Lambert. McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, will sing their new duet "Speak to a Girl," and Carrie Underwood and Urban will belt their collaboration "The Fighter." The Backstreet Boys are also scheduled to take the stage to perform a medley with Florida Georgia Line. There are also unconfirmed rumors online that Shania Twain will debut her eagerly anticipated new single on Sunday night.

The 2017 ACM Awards air on CBS on Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

