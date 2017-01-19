Behind every great Bachelor villain is a great nanny feeding her cucumber slices… Well, maybe just this season. Corinne Olympios has been making headlines during Nick Viall’s season 21 for her sexy antics and definitely-not-here-to-make-friends attitude, but she wouldn’t be where she is today without her nanny, Raquel.

Yes, you read that right: At age 24, Olympios has a nanny — her words, not ours. "She does everything for me," the business owner revealed in her The Bachelor intro package on the January 2 premiere. "Even if I moved out [of my parents' place], I would have Raquel, like, come to my house." Watch Olympios talk about her beloved nanny in the video above!



Not since JoJo Fletcher's mom guzzled wine straight out of the bottle on her hometown date with Ben Higgins has a Bachelor family member gained this much attention! Here’s everything we know (so far) about the nanny who is making Bachelor Nation great again.

1. She keeps Olympios' "life together."

Raquel makes Olympios' bed every morning and washes her laundry, among other things. "It makes her happy, and I’m not going to stop a woman's happiness," Olympios told the other contestants on the January 16 episode.

The ladies, for one, were not sure what to make of this information. "My mind has been blown," declared Jasmine Goode, 29.

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

2. She's part of the fam.

After one The Bachelor fan set up a GoFundMe page to "free" Raquel, Olympios took to Instagram to defend her. "Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family," she wrote. "Leave it alone already, it's getting old. Grow up. #raquelisfree"

3. She makes the best "lemon salad" and "cheese pasta."

Viewers saw Raquel bringing Olympios her favorite snack of cucumber slices in the premiere, but that’s not all she's whipping up in the kitchen. "She makes me lemon salad. She knows exactly how much oil, lemon, and garlic salt I like," the Florida native told her housemates in episode three. "And cheese pasta. I have tried so many times to make cheese pasta and I can’t make cheese pasta like her."

ABC/Rick Rowell

4. The current Bachelor is pro-nanny.

Viall wasn't made aware of Raquel until the women clued him in during episode three, and while he was clearly befuddled at first, he was able to find both pros and cons about the situation. "While I certainly appreciate the potential red flags of a grown woman having a nanny, I also thought to myself, 'Huh, what are the benefits?'" Viall, 36, joked on the January 2 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "If this works out, do I also get the nanny?"



After the most recent episode, Viall doubled down on his nanny defense on Twitter: "You're a liar if you claim you wouldn't enjoy the perks of a nanny."



5. She already has her own Twitter account (sort of).

@corinnesnanny has racked up more than 14,000 followers just three episodes in and is already the de facto president of Olympios' future fan club, just like the real Raquel (we assume).

