Dennis Leary and Kellyanne Conway Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Separated at birth? Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has an unexpected look-alike in actor Denis Leary. British comedian David Baddiel pointed out the resemblance with a tweet containing a side-by-side photo of the two, writing: "I remain convinced that @KellyannePolls is a character played by @denisleary."

I remain convinced that @KellyannePolls is a character played by @denisleary pic.twitter.com/e73UqgRMf4 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 31, 2017

A few hours later, the 59-year-old Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll star acknowledged his likeness to Trump’s counselor, retweeting the photo, and adding “And I better win a f--king Oscar for this role.”

And I better win a fucking Oscar for this role: https://t.co/s6MYvOyjL5 — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 31, 2017

Perhaps these two would-be siblings should talk! After all, recently resurfaced footage of Conway competing in the “Funniest Celebrity in Washington, D.C.” charity contest in 1998 indicates the aide, 50, had comedic aspirations at one point in her career.

The 11-minute and 35-second video of Conway’s stab at comedy contained some interesting examples of her sense of humor — including a joke about a judge trying to decide a custody case after two kids claimed both parents abused them. "Done!" she exclaims. "Go and live with the Redskins, because they don’t beat anybody!"

The whole bit culminates with Conway donning a red feather boa to sing “The Pundette Blues.” Watch and be amazed:



Maybe Leary, who performed his 1993 song “A--hole” in tribute to Donald Trump on The Late Late Show with James Corden in August, could offer some advice on her act.



Photo Gallery: Celebrity Look-Alikes





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!







