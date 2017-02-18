EPA/STRINGER

Pretty in pink! Angelina Jolie looked gorgeous in a hot-pink gown at a ceremony following the world premiere for her upcoming movie, First They Killed My Father, in Cambodia on Saturday, February 18.

Forgoing her usual black or muted fashion choices, the 41-year-old actress wore a backless fuchsia chiffon dress and diamond earrings with her brunette locks pulled into a bun. She was honored for her directorial work on the historical film, which premieres on Netflix later this year, by King Norodom Sihamoni in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Earlier on Saturday, Jolie and all six of her children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — attended the premiere. She donned a knee-length black dress with lace detailing and wore her hair down in loose waves. The kids, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, looked adorable in monochromatic suits and dress clothes.



"I cannot find words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of the story of this country," the Maleficent actress told reporters at a news conference. "This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people."



"Most of all, this film is my way of saying thank you to Cambodia," she continued. "Without Cambodia I may never have become a mother. Part of my heart is and will always be in this country. And part of this country is always with me: Maddox." (Jolie adopted Maddox, then 7 months old, from an orphanage in Battambang, Cambodia, in March 2002.)

First They Killed My Father is based on Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung's autobiography of the same name. The film celebrates "the beauty, spirit and resilience of the Cambodian people and culture" and details the Khmer Rouge's Communist regime, according to a press release. A promo for the movie was released earlier this month.

