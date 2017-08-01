GAC/ MEGA

At 47 years old, Gwen Stefani is looking hotter than ever. The mom of three went for a stroll through Newport Beach, California on Sunday, July 30, with her rock-solid abs on full display.

For her barefoot walk in the sand, the "Used to Love You" singer wore a stringy, multi-colored bikini top. She covered up her shoulders from the sun with a patterned kimono that had fringe tassels. She wore a super short pair of $104 daisy dukes by by One X Oneteaspoon, and tied a plaid blue shirt around her waist on top of them. The former Voice coach topped off her look with a navy baseball cap.

Perhaps the best part of this boho-chic beach style was all of Stefani's jewelry. She stacked a ton of necklaces, including a material choker and a belly button-grazing pendant. On her right ankle, she also wore a sweet little anklet.

Earlier this month, the mom took to the water with boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, to do some fishing as the sun was rising.

“Good morning,” she captioned a stunning pic of the July 16 sunrise before sharing clips that showed her boys goofing off with Snapchat filters and wearing red life vests on the small boat. In another video, one of the boys could be seen reeling in a fish.



The next day, Shelton took Stefani's kids to the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma — and the little ones dressed just like the “Came Here to Forget” crooner! In the social media photos and videos, Kingston matched Shelton in a plaid button-down shirt, jeans and cowboy boots. Zuma sported a camouflage hunting shirt and wayfarer sunglasses, and Apollo wore camo shorts.

