Feeling blue! Hillary Clinton, whose style has practically become synonymous with her signature pantsuit look, surprised Us all when she showed up to a wedding wearing something entirely unexpected.

The 2016 presidential candidate attended the NYC nuptials of campaign supporter Marc Lasry's daughter Sophie on Sunday, August 6, wearing a floor-length Tiffany-blue caftan. Looking summery and chic, the 69-year-old paired the flattering item with a pair of silver pointed-toe kitten heels, a silver clutch and a pair of large stud earrings. She arrived with her husband, Bill, who went for a simple, classic look in a black suit with a black tie.

The wedding was a star-studded affair as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Hillary's top aide, Huma Abedin, were also in attendance. Lopez, 48, looked stunning as she arrived in a figure-hugging Hamel gown. She paired her high-neck cutout teal maxidress with large hoop earrings, gold heeled sandals and a gold clutch. Rodriguez, 42, opted for a classic black tuxedo and sunglasses.

Abedin, 41, chose a yellow frock from Needle & Thread. The lampshade-silhouette dress featured a sheer yellow overlay with colorful embroidered flowers.

Always an honor @hillaryclinton!! ❤️ A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

At the wedding, Hillary ran into another familiar face: The Real Housewives of NYC's Dorinda Medley!

"Always an honor @hillaryclinton!! ❤️" the 52-year-old reality star captioned a Sunday, August 6, Instagram post of herself and Hillary.

