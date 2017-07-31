Kate Middleton Just Recycled This Famous Alexander McQueen Coat

Getty Images

Kate Middleton is just like Us. Well, maybe she's not exactly like Us — but in the sense that she's not afraid to rewear items in her closet, she is!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, attended the centenary of Passchendaele in Belgium, to mark 100 years since the start of the battle in Ypres, on Sunday, July 30. Dressed to the nines as always, she was wearing a stunning white Alexander McQueen coat dress. She accessorized the simple coat with a red flower and pearl brooch. The brunette beauty also a pair of gray pointed-toe pumps and large pearl stud earrings. She topped off her look with a matching crisp, white hat.

If the coat looked at all familiar, that's because Duchess Kate has worn it before. In 2015, she slipped on the statement piece for her daughter Princess Charlotte's Christening. For the July 2015 event held at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, the Duchess went for a simpler look and did not pin a brooch to the jacket. She added a slightly different white hat to her outfit along with champagne satin pumps.

The mother of two, who also has son Prince George, 4, with Prince William, was matching her now-2-year-old daughter, who was also dressed in the traditional white. Princess Charlotte was outfitted in a replica of the royal family's centuries-old christening gown, which has been worn by generations of royal babies. (Prince George wore the same replica in 2013.)

This isn't the first time the royal has recycled an outfit — and she has received a lot of praise for doing so. Duchess Kate has stepped out in a red skirt suit by Luisa Spagnoli on four occasions, most recently for the Place2Be Big Assembly With Heads Together, her mental health awareness initiative with Prince William and Prince Harry, in February 2017.

