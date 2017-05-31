Kendall Jenner Is the New Face of Adidas

She’s joining the fam … the Adidas fam, that is! Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 31, to share a boomerang announcing that she's “Officially joining the Adidas fam!” In the post, she’s completely decked out in a black signature Adidas track suit and rocking the classic Gazelle sneaker. She smiles while riding in a golf cart in front of a wall adorned with the Adidas logo with “Welcome to the Family” on the bottom.

The model — who has been the face of Calvin Klein, Estee Lauder and Marc Jacobs — is no stranger to the highly popular brand. She is often photographed out in their clothing and sneakers (Yeezys included), pulling off every look from model-off-duty to chic.

The reality star is not the first in her family to join the company: brother-in-law Kanye West is also an ambassador with Adidas after parting with Nike in 2014 due to creative differences. Kendall’s youngest sister, Kylie, was rumored to be signing a deal with Adidas in 2016, but stunned everyone — Kanye include — when she signed on with Puma. The Grammy-winning rapper notably ranted on his Twitter account, leading his wife and the Jenner girls’ sister, Kim Kardashian, to later discuss the ordeal on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Kanye had Kylie walk in his first two Yeezy shows. He really believed in her as a part of his brand,” the Selfish author said in season 12. “That was, like, a conflict of interest. Sometimes when you’re dealing with family, it’s not really about a business decision.”

But not everyone can keep up. Blac Chyna was reportedly approached by Adidas in December 2016. According to TMZ, she was offered a two-shoe contract along with an option for a third. Adidas swiftly debunked those reports later that day in a statement: “We have not have made any announcement and are unable to confirm this information.”

