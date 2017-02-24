That's one well-dressed bump! Pregnant Amal Clooney — who's expecting twins with husband George Clooney! — showed off her baby bump in a fitted ombre gown while heading to the 42nd annual César Awards in Paris Friday, February 24.
The international human rights lawyer, 39, stunned in a white gown with a bump-hugging drop waistline and feathered skirt. She accessorized with a white shrug, chandelier earrings and a white clutch.
Adding even more glamour to the ensemble, Amal, who wed George, 55, in Venice, Italy, in September 2014, had her hair styled in Old Hollywood curls and finished with a scarlet statement lip.
Meanwhile, George, who's receiving the Honorary César Award at the ceremony (France's equivalent to the Oscars), looked especially dapper in a tailored tuxedo, paired with a bow tie and lace-up shoes. His salt-and-pepper hair was parted to one side.
The couple's pregnancy was officially revealed on February 9, when The Talk's Julie Chen, a good friend of the actor's, said that the soon-to-be parents would be welcoming their first two children in June. (An insider confirmed that timeline to Us Weekly.)
