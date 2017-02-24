You May Also Like George Clooney and Amal Will No Longer Travel to Dangerous Countries

That's one well-dressed bump! Pregnant Amal Clooney — who's expecting twins with husband George Clooney! — showed off her baby bump in a fitted ombre gown while heading to the 42nd annual César Awards in Paris Friday, February 24.



The international human rights lawyer, 39, stunned in a white gown with a bump-hugging drop waistline and feathered skirt. She accessorized with a white shrug, chandelier earrings and a white clutch.

ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Adding even more glamour to the ensemble, Amal, who wed George, 55, in Venice, Italy, in September 2014, had her hair styled in Old Hollywood curls and finished with a scarlet statement lip.

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Meanwhile, George, who's receiving the Honorary César Award at the ceremony (France's equivalent to the Oscars), looked especially dapper in a tailored tuxedo, paired with a bow tie and lace-up shoes. His salt-and-pepper hair was parted to one side.

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

The couple's pregnancy was officially revealed on February 9, when The Talk's Julie Chen, a good friend of the actor's, said that the soon-to-be parents would be welcoming their first two children in June. (An insider confirmed that timeline to Us Weekly.)

