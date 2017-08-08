Amal Clooney just reinvented date-night style with her post-baby debut. The human rights lawyer, 39, stepped out in Lake Como on Sunday, August 6, wearing a daring one-piece number alongside her husband, George Clooney, for one of their first solo evening excursions since the arrival of their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June.

The black and tan horizontal striped strapless jumpsuit was a revamping of the standard one-piece that was in vogue during the Studio 54 era. While the silhouette was classic, the striped pattern made the look contemporary and also provided a lengthening optical illusion, which Amal further enhanced by wearing concealed heels under the flare of her jumpsuit leg.

She added a metallic clutch as well as dramatic chandelier earrings to spice up the look. The new mom wore her glossy raven mane distinctly less styled than usual with casual waves, while her makeup was her typically polished and prim look with groomed brows, glowing skin and a berry flush that was echoed in her lipstick.

This look is straight out of the attorney’s playbook, taking classic pieces and giving them an upgrade with bohemian or quirky feminine details.

