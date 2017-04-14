Natural beauty! Sure, one could argue that anyone who’s a supermodel hit the genetic jackpot, but few have skin so flawless (not to mention confidence in spades) that they rarely wear a stitch of makeup. Such is the case with Erin Heatherton, the fresh-scrubbed 28-year-old Illinois native who believes that “radiating joy” trumps lipstick. Stylish chats with Heatherton (who had dated Leonardo DiCaprio) about her low-key approach to beauty.

Stylish: If you were stranded on a desert island, what would be the three products you’d have to have?

Heatherton: Sunscreen, lip balm, Adore Essence Facial Milk.

Stylish: But in real life, you never seem to be wearing too much makeup — what are your bare minimums?

Heatherton: I don’t like to wear makeup in my free time, so my skin care routine is all the more important. I don’t leave the house before taking time to wash and moisturize my skin. Adore products [Heatherton is a face of the brand] keep my skin glowing, so I am proud to show it off.

Courtesy BTS

Stylish: Speaking of Adore, what is it about being connected to the brand that makes sense for you?

Heatherton: I love the concept and message behind the brand’s Adore Yourself campaign. Plus, they only use organic ingredients and I share the same holistic approach to beauty and skincare. My skin has truly never looked healthier since I started using the line. The Golden Touch Magnetic Mask is my obsession — it’s INSANE! Using it the first time was probably more exciting than trying/wearing mascara for the first time — taking it off was more fun than I can even explain.

Stylish: Any great makeup hacks you’ve learned?

Heatherton: My favorite look is a shortcut I learned from shooting swimwear. A little serum on skin for dewiness, then an eyelash curl, tinted lip balm/cheekstain, maybe some mascara — that’s all you need to look polished.

Stylish: Who’s your beauty icon?

Heatherton: Goldie Hawn has always been a beauty and fashion icon to me. She radiates joy and infuses beauty into everything through her smile and spirit. She is a great example of what real beauty means to me.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!