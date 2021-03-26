Committed to a healthy lifestyle. Adam Levine’s trainer, Austin Pohlen, opened up about the singer’s fitness goals.

“He’s very regimented,” the fitness expert exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 25. “He walks on the treadmill for, like, an hour and a half to two hours every day and then we train, but he also adds in yoga about three times a week and then a little less than that right now, but yoga has really helped him. And then one day a week we’ve been doing Pilates.”

Pohlen noted that Levine, 42, has experienced lower back problems, so his routine has focused on helping him recover. “We strength train four to five times a week. And [he’s] just working on getting leaner while building muscle mass,” he explained, adding that they incorporate squats, deadlifts and pushups. “So we [have] just been focusing on training four or five times a week, heavy weights, and then dialing in the nutrition aspect.”

The celebrity trainer began working full-time for the Maroon 5 frontman in August 2020 and has been locked down at the star’s home amid the coronavirus pandemic. This gives Levine the opportunity to exercise with wife Behati Prinsloo.

“We have one day a week where we’ll all work out together. Just because it changes it up and gives it a little more fun to the workout,” Pohlen told Us. “They’re fun because they’re both competitive people, so they push each other in the workouts and obviously they’re trying to beat each other.”

Levine and Prinsloo, 32, wed in July 2014 and are parents of daughters Dusty, 4, and Gio, 3. In recent months, he has been determined to get into the shape he was in when he married the model.

“Our goal is he just wanted to get down to, like, his weight that he was at when he married Behati. So that’s the current goal is to get down to that weight and get him back to feeling like he did at that time,” Pohlen divulged, noting that Levine lost nine pounds in four months. “We just reached it. So we’re there now. And now we’ll probably start putting on a little bit more muscle.”

Pohlen also oversees Levine’s meals, which include protein, vegetables, berries, carbs and fat. “Breakfast every morning, we have egg whites with spinach and Greek yogurt,” he detailed. “For lunch, we have a delivery service that delivers them vegetables, salmon and sweet potatoes. And then dinner, we change it up. So for breakfast and lunch, it’s the same thing every single day. And then dinner, we rotate through, like, five different meals.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper