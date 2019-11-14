



Mommy and me time! Behati Prinsloo adorably roughhoused with one of her and Adam Levine’s daughters on Wednesday, November 13.

“8 a.m.,” the model, 31, captioned Instagram Story footage of herself groaning while her little one climbed on her legs and walked on her stomach.

She and the Maroon 5 frontman, 40, welcomed Dusty, 3, in 2016, followed by Gio, 8 months, two years later and have kept their daughters out of the public eye ever since.

That being said, Prinsloo got candid about motherhood in August, writing on Instagram: “Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, I won’t change a single thing. Being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered.”

In December 2018, the Victoria’s Secret Angel told Us Weekly exclusively that the former Voice coach is “stricter” than she is. “I thought I was going to be the strict one,” Prinsloo admitted to Us at the time. “He’s, like, very about not … creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’ He’s actually really strict.”

The South African model went on to say, “He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning. He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

Prinsloo “eventually” wants to have baby No. 3 with Levine to “try for a boy.” She told Us, “But if I have all girls, I’ll be happy. I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure.”

For now, the Grammy winner “adores” being a stay-at-home dad to Dusty and Gio since exiting The Voice in May. “[I’m] able to stop in this moment to [be] with my new, young family and have the greatest time ever,” he told Ellen DeGeneres last month. “I just stay at home and do very little. It’s great.”