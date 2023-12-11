Alyson Hannigan showed off her Dancing With the Stars slimdown while out on the town with her daughter.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 49, shared a series of snaps from the Wonka movie premiere that showed her posing alongside daughter Keeva Jane, 11. (Hannigan also shares daughter Satyana Marie,14, with husband Alexis Denisof, whom she wed in 2003.)

“We found the golden ticket!” Hannigan wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 11. Hannigan chose a black-and-blue flared dress with tights and black heels for the Los Angeles event, while her daughter sported a form-fitting black dress.

Hannigan recently revealed that she lost 20 pounds while competing on DWTS. Earlier this month, the How I Met Your Mother veteran posted side-by-side pictures that showed her preseason promo snap and a shot from the season 32 finale, which aired on Tuesday, December 5.

“The before and after says it all,” Hannigan wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 9. “I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars.”

Hannigan, who finished fifth in the reality TV series, credited her partner, Sasha Farber, for helping her with her wellness journey. (Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were crowned the newest champions of DWTS during the finale.)

“I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!” Hannigan added on Saturday.

Farber, 39, praised his partner via his own Instagram post and shared the same two pictures of the American Pie actress.

“I wanted to post this picture and celebrate, how proud and hard working my partner was during the season!!!!” he wrote. “I believe dance is the best way to exercise stimulate the brain and have fun in the process!!!!! I call it ‘BodyBySasha’ who wants to sign up !!!!!”

Hannigan replied: “Take it from me, it WORKS!!!”

After the season came to a close, Hannigan wrote a heartfelt tribute to Farber and shared a series of clips from her time competing on the show.

“Where do I even begin?” she wrote in a lengthy post on Friday, December 8. “I really don’t have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience. To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable.”

She continued: “I cannot thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me and experienced with me. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for giving me confidence and making me feel like I could do this and then getting me there and having so much fun along the way. I am so glad that you came into my life and you’re not gonna get rid of me now.”