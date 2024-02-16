Amy Schumer is clapping back after receiving criticism that she looks different than usual.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years,” Schumer, 42, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 15, after viewers raised concerns about her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon days prior.

She continued: “You’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay. Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men.”

While the comedian provided insight into what she’s going through, she noted that “a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation.” She chose to address the backlash to “take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

Related: Amy Schumer's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years Toeing the line. Amy Schumer has made a career out of pushing boundaries — but sometimes the comedian has taken things too far. Fans have questioned the Life & Beth star several times over the years, even as far back as 2015. After she was called out in an article published by The Guardian for […]

Schumer wrapped up the post by mentioning season 2 of her Hulu series Life & Beth, which premiered on Friday, February 16.

“I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth,” she wrote.

Schumer has been candid about her battle with endometriosis, which causes abnormal tissue growth in and around the uterus, in the past. During a December 2019 appearance on the “Informed Pregnancy” podcast, she explained how the disease impacted her experience giving birth to son Gene, now 4, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

Related: Olivia Culpo, Julianne Hough and More Stars Battling Endometriosis Endo warriors! Olivia Culpo, Julianne Hough and more stars have become fierce advocates for women’s health — especially when it comes to endometriosis. Endometriosis causes abnormal tissue growth in and around the uterus, and is one of the leading causes of infertility in women. The condition occurs in as many as 1 in 10 women, […]

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my C- section,” she recalled. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.”

Schumer went on to have her uterus removed in September 2021.

“The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it,” she revealed in an Instagram video after the procedure. “There was a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains. But, other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”

The actress said she felt “like a new person” after the surgery during a December 2022 episode of the Paramount+ docuseries The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.

“I feel like someone lifted this veil that had been over me and I just felt like a different person and like a new mom,” she said.