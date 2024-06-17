Ashley Benson is proud of her post-baby body, and she doesn’t have time for haters thinking she used a weight-loss drug to achieve her results.

Benson, 34, was flooded with comments about her slimmed-down figure on Monday, June 17, after posting a mirror selfie. “My fav hat,” she captioned the snap, wearing a “Casa Vega” trucker hat, black tank that showed off her toned stomach and gray sweatpants.

“How was she JUST pregnant?!?” one fan asked in the comments section, to which another replied with a picture of the Ozempic shot. Ozempic is a type 2 diabetes medication that was intended to help improve glycemic control, however, many Hollywood stars have begun using it to lose weight.

Benson shared the series of comments via her Instagram Story, revealing that the remarks are “funny” to her, but denied using the drug herself.

“I know a lot of people taking Ozempic and it’s totally fine. To each their own,” the actress wrote in response. “But don’t discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I’ve done with mine.”

Benson, who welcomed her first baby in February, explained that her road to weight loss included dedicating time to her workouts.

“Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself,” she continued, giving her Melissa Wood-Tepperberg fitness app a shout-out.

Minutes earlier, Benson revealed via social media that “nothing makes me happier than going @melissawoodtepperberg everyday.”

Wood-Tepperberg reposted Benson’s messages and applauded her client for putting in the work.

“It’s a way of life!!!!!! When you walk away from moving your body in this way, you feel it. Not just in your body, but mostly in your mind,” the fitness instructor wrote via her own Instagram Story. “It’s the thing that brings you back because you realize how much stronger you are inside and feel when you have a devotion to yourself and your practice. You tell them @ashleybenson.”

Benson isn’t the only celebrity who has shut down Ozempic rumors. Jesse Plemons revealed earlier this month that he turned to intermittent fasting to drop pounds.

“It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic,” Plemons, 36, told the Los Angeles Times on June 13. “It doesn’t matter, everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways.”

The Friday Night Lights alum didn’t use the drug, instead, he gave the fasting style a “shot” and it worked. “I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head,” Plemons said of his new routine.

Benson’s weight loss came four months after she and husband Brandon Davis confirmed their daughter’s arrival. The Pretty Little Liars alum has yet to reveal her baby’s name, but she shared several pictures in May while celebrating her first Mother’s Day.

“Being your mom is the best gift of all 💕,” Benson captioned the snaps, one of which showed her little one with a full head of hair after she was born.

Benson gushed about her husband, 45, on his first Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, once again giving fans a glimpse at their child.

“Happy first Father’s Day my love. From the moment I was pregnant you never left my side,” she wrote via Instagram. “Came to every single appointment because you knew how scared I was. You showed up for me every time and I knew you were going to do the same for our daughter and be the best daddy to her.”

She concluded: “We are so lucky to have you and we love you so much. She has the best daddy in the world. 💕💕💕.”