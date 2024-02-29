Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis have quickly taken to their roles as parents to their newborn daughter.

“Ashley and Brandon couldn’t be more ecstatic to have welcomed their baby girl,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Although this is their first, Ashley has taken to motherhood like a total pro, and Brandon is already making an incredible father.”

Since welcoming their bundle of joy, Davis, 45, has been “waiting on Ashley and the baby hand and foot,” the insider adds. “Ashley thinks it’s so sweet to see him holding and taking care of their daughter.”

Benson, 34, and Davis aren’t the only people who have been reveling in the newborn’s arrival. “[Brandon’s mom] Nancy [Davis] and [Ashley’s mom] Shannon [Harte] have both been spending plenty of time with the baby and they’re thrilled to have this precious little girl to dote on,” the source tells Us. “It’s a very special time for the whole family.”

News broke that the couple, who wed in late 2023, had welcomed their first child on Thursday, February 29, after the Daily Mail published photos of Benson walking with her husband sans baby bump in Westwood, California. Benson wore a black cropped tank top, comfy black pants and a green striped button-up. Brandon, for his part, paired a black and orange sweater with black shorts and sneakers.

Benson confirmed the news via her Instagram Story not long after by sharing a photo of herself holding her baby’s hand. She captioned the adorable snap with a pink heart emoji. The pair have yet to publicly confirm the name of their child.

After sparking romance rumors in January 2023, Benson and Brandon made their relationship public that June after the Pretty Little Liars alum shared Instagram photos of herself and Brandon attending a friend’s wedding. Brandon popped the question one month later.

Us confirmed in October 2023 that Benson was expecting her first child. “[She’s] so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body,” a separate source shared. “Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

At the time, another source told Us that the pregnancy announcement “was not a surprise,” as Benson had “wanted to start a family with Brandon.” The insider explained, “It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning. She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

Last month, an eyewitness shared exclusive details about Benson’s “beautiful” and “stunning” baby shower held at Kathy Hilton’s home. “Brandon was so loving towards Ashley. They mingled with a lot of their guests but hardly left each other’s sides the whole time,” the source told Us. “[Their respective moms] Nancy and Shannon were chatting the whole time; [you] could hear them saying how excited they were for their granddaughter to arrive.”

According to the insider, guests were treated to “little teddy bear cookies with ‘A❤️B’ written on them.” Attendees had “such a good time” listening to music and enjoying floral arrangements such as “gorgeous heart-shaped rose centerpieces.

With reporting by Sarah Jones