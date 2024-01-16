Ashley Benson is expecting her first baby with husband Brandon Davis — and her baby shower went off without a hitch.

“Every detail was impeccable,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly of the “beautiful” and “stunning” event, which was held at Kathy Hilton’s house on Sunday, January 14.

The source adds that the love between Benson, 34, and Davis, 44, was palpable at the shower.

“Brandon was so loving towards Ashley. They mingled with a lot of their guests but hardly left each other’s sides the whole time,” the insider shares. “[Their respective moms] Nancy and Shannon were chatting the whole time; [you] could hear them saying how excited they were for their granddaughter to arrive.”

Benson and Davis, who quietly tied the knot in 2023, were “showered with tons of gifts” at the gathering, the source says. Their guests, including Nicky Hilton and Demi Lovato, were treated to a buffet-style meal by Il Pastaio and “a huge dessert buffet bar with cakes, candies [and] any kind of sweets you could imagine.”

The insider continues: “There were these little teddy bear cookies with ‘A ❤️B’ written on them. Music was playing and everyone had such a good time. There were literally thousands of pink and white roses everywhere and these gorgeous heart-shaped rose centerpieces.”

Us confirmed news of Benson’s pregnancy in October 2023 with a second source telling Us at the time that the actress was “around the four-month [mark] and so excited to be a mom.”

Benson’s spirits remained high at her baby shower.

“Ashley definitely had the pregnancy glow and she couldn’t stop smiling,” the eyewitness says. “Ashley and Brandon were cuddling throughout the night. You can tell there’s so much love between them and they’re going to make amazing parents.”

Benson’s mom, Shannon Harte, shared some photos from the party via Instagram, including a snap of Davis with his arms around Benson.

“Wishing you sweet times ahead,” Harte wrote in the caption. “I am so happy to be a grandmother for the third time!! You’re going to be amazing parents! 🍼🧸@brandondavis1111 @ashleybenson Thank you @kathyhilton for opening up your home. 😊.”

Benson and Davis were first spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January 2023. Their whirlwind romance continued with an Instagram hard launch that June and an engagement announcement one month later.

Benson wished Davis a happy birthday via Instagram in September 2023, writing, “So glad you’re mine forever. I love you.”