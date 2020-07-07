Jamie Gabrielle is being honest with her followers about her recent weight loss. The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart star opened up about her eating disorder battle, revealing how her time on the ABC show affected her mental health.

“I get a lot of DMs and comments addressing the way I look and people asking for my workout routine or how I ‘lost the weight.’ Yes, I have been working out but the truth is that I struggle with an eating disorder, depression and anxiety,” the 21-year-old reality TV personality wrote on Monday, July 6, via Instagram. “In my life I have gone from being almost overweight to being underweight, unable to sustain a healthy lifestyle. My eating disorder is something I’ve battled with since I was 14 but especially since coming off of the show it has taken over my life.”

Fans watched Jamie meet and fall for Trevor Holmes during season 1 of The Bachelor: LTYH, which aired earlier this year. While the pair finished as runner-ups to Chris Watson and Bri Stauss, Jamie confirmed last month that they are no longer dating.

“Sometimes things don’t always go the way you want them to, or the way that you thought and hoped things would be … but such is life,” Jamie wrote about her split from Trevor, 30, on June 18. “It has been strange and honestly overwhelming to have people watch, comment, and ask about my personal life on a scale I have never experienced before. I believe I don’t ‘owe’ anyone anything and this is my life, but yes I am not in a relationship.”

On Monday, the singer-songwriter admitted she has been struggling to maintain a healthy lifestyle in recent months.

“I am sharing this because I don’t want to perpetuate this idea that I look the way I do because I have been living a healthy lifestyle, because I haven’t,” she wrote. “Right now, I am working on accepting and loving myself for who I am.”

Jamie concluded: “I hope that me sharing today can give you the courage to do so as well and to ask for help when you need it. What you see is not always what you get.”

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237.