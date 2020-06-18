It’s the question Bachelor Nation fans have been asking since May: Are Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes still together after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart? The songstress addressed split rumors head-on nearly one month after the season finale aired.

Jamie, 21, revealed on Instagram that she and Trevor, 30, are no longer together. “I fell in love on a reality tv show, which if you had told me that a year ago, I would have never believed you,” she admitted earlier this week. “Sometimes things don’t always go the way you want them to, or the way that you thought and hoped things would be … but such is life. It has been strange and honestly overwhelming to have people watch, comment, and ask about my personal life on a scale I have never experienced before. I believe I don’t ‘owe’ anyone anything and this is my life, but yes I am not in a relationship.”

The reality star went on to note that she has “been having more bad days than good” but is “looking forward to the future,” adding: “I am looking forward to growing and developing into a strong and confident woman.”

While Jamie struggled to share the news with her followers, “the two traits that I value most about myself are my ability to be honest and my courage to be vulnerable.”

The TV personality also shared lyrics she wrote which read, “They say hold back your truth / Wait for him to tell you / But that’s not what I do.”

Jamie and Trevor coupled up during season 1 of Listen to Your Heart and finished as runners-up to Chris Watson and Bri Stauss. Fans speculated that the pair had split after filming since the finale, which aired on May 18, did not offer an update on them. The rumors ramped up in the weeks following the spinoff’s conclusion as Jamie and Trevor did not post about each other on social media.

Fellow contestant Natascha Bessez accused Trevor of cheating on his ex during an April episode. He confessed to “emotional cheating” at the time.

“It’s just crazy to me how women that are together with it and are aware of things can be so easily manipulated by someone who is just like a pro at it,” Natascha, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “This guy is a pro at it and it’s just crazy to me how he can come on a show like this, being, like, ‘I’m looking for the love of my life and to settle down,’ when it’s like, ‘Dude, you’ve been doing this consistently.’”