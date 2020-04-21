Sticking up for the ladies. Natascha Bessez was shocked to see Trevor Holmes on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart when she entered the house during the Monday, April 20, episode. She quickly pulled him aside and demanded answers.

The pop singer, 32, explained that she was friends with his ex-girlfriend Sierra Nielsen and she was told that he cheated and lied to her. Trevor, 29, admitted to “emotional cheating” and ultimately, Natascha stated she wanted to protect Jamie Gabrielle, who was falling more and more for Trevor. So, he immediately opened up to Jamie about his past. The pair agreed to move forward and while she was upset about his past, Jamie agreed not to hold it against him since it happened more than a year ago.

So, why did Natascha confront him? Well, she couldn’t not, she explained to Us Weekly exclusively on Monday.

“I think when you really care about women that have been betrayed and hurt in the past, it kind of strikes a chord with you, because I feel like it’s happened to all of us,” the former Miss New York Teen USA told Us. “I feel like you wouldn’t want that to happen to your sister or your best friend. It’s just, like, if you see a burglary happening, you call 911. It’s like one of those things.”

Natascha went on to explain she was defending her friend, who was hurt badly by Trevor in the past.

“I care for her deeply, and she is just a strong, smart woman and it’s just crazy to me how women that are together with it and are aware of things can be so easily manipulated by someone who is just like a pro at it,” she explained. “This guy is a pro at it and it’s just crazy to me how he can come on a show like this, being, like, ‘I’m looking for the love of my life and to settle down,’ when it’s like, ‘Dude, you’ve been doing this consistently.'”

She continued: “Here I am really thinking that this was just a one-time deal with my girlfriend this had happened and I’m like, ‘You are not gonna get away with coming on a show with a bunch of women who are literally open-hearted, ready to meet someone.”

The Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search for the Next Doll alum said that now she believes Trevor is “a serial cheater” and a “pathological liar.”

“It upsets me, like, it does something under my skin. I’m like, ‘No, this just doesn’t sit well with me.’ And I feel like the women here that are maybe falling for this need to be aware. They need to just have the information and then with that information can do what they want with it,” she said. “Imagine if we had we had gone to, like, the end of their relationship and then she would have found out and she’s like, ‘Tasha you knew and you didn’t say anything?’ That would have been way worse.”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs on ABC Mondays at 8 pm. E.T.