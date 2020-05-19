The final rose. Three couples remained when the Monday, May 18, season finale of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart began, but by the end, only one duo was left standing.

Chris Harrison informed Matt and Rudi, Chris and Bri, and Trevor and Jamie that they would go on a final date, which included a fantasy suite, and perform two songs in the last round. He hoped the pairs were all on the same page about the seriousness of their relationships at that point.

Matt immediately panicked as he didn’t know if his and Rudi’s connection was as strong as the other couples’ bonds. He didn’t believe he could get there before their performance and didn’t want to fake being in love for the judges. Rudi was upset that he let it go so far without saying anything, but he thought he would have clarity with more time. Rudi cried in the bathroom for a while before Matt led her out and told her how much she meant to him. He believed they would be bonded for the rest of their lives.

The couple then opted to leave the competition. She was grateful that he expressed his deep care for her because she wasn’t aware how he felt. Matt, for his part, said his heart was broken because he upset her. He said he would question his decision for a long time and he was mad at himself for taking away her opportunity to perform again.

After their departure, Jamie and Trevor went on their date. They agreed not to hold back and chose to accept the fantasy suite card. The twosome felt their bond was even stronger after the date and had grown each week. Trevor even hoped to move to Nashville, where Jamie lived, after the show.

Meanwhile, Chris and Bri wanted to take things slow so they could create a real life together — including marriage, kids and a home studio. During their date, she expressed how seriously she viewed physical intimacy and said she didn’t want to ruin what they had by rushing their relationship. They decided not to accept the fantasy suite card, but Bri worried the next day that their performance would suffer following a rocky rehearsal.

Rita Wilson, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Jewel and Taye Diggs later judged the performances.

