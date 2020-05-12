Mixing love and music is no joke. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart put its four couples to the test during the Monday, May 11, episode to determine who would make it to the finale.

Chris Harrison announced that Rudi and Matt, Chris and Bri, Jamie and Trevor, and Natascha and Ryan would be heading to Las Vegas on tour buses for their next performances. Several duos used the travel time to forge closer connections, while Matt and Rudi hit a roadblock. She didn’t know what he was thinking, and he was hesitant to let himself fall for her because of the walls he had up from past relationships.

As the three other couples arrived in Vegas, they noticed Matt and Rudi were not there yet. Instead, the stragglers stopped at a hotel in California to feel out their status, but they eventually made it to Nevada to join the other pairs — with little clarity.

Each duo had a date, with Chris and Bri kicking things off by serenading newlyweds at their Little White Chapel nuptials. The two seemed stronger than ever as they discussed the possibility of an engagement.

Jamie and Trevor, for their part, played ice hockey together, after which he told her he took the L-word very seriously. However, Jamie knew she was falling in love with Trevor, so she told him and he reciprocated. He even got teary-eyed as he shared how proud he was of her.

Rudi and Matt did not have the same success on their date at a Shaggy concert. She told him she was falling, and in return, he thanked her for sharing her truth. He wasn’t sure if he was there with her yet and didn’t want to rush things. Rudi stormed off in tears as she pondered if he even liked her, but she later declared that she would fight for Matt.

Natascha and Ryan were on the same page, acknowledging that they liked each other for who they were and didn’t want to push their romance. Pre-heartfelt talk, they also enjoyed smashing things with construction equipment during their outing.

Later in the episode, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Pat Monahan selected three couples to move forward to the finale in Nashville.

