Taking action! Blake Shelton is working on his fitness after admitting to packing on some weight during quarantine.

The “God’s Country” crooner, 44, opened up about the changes he’s seen in his overall appearance while bunkered down with longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani. He began by noting how his hair went from “salt and pepper” to “just salt” over time.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. My hair is completely white! How have I not noticed this?’” he recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, September 28. “I’m on television all the time, I’m on a show. How do I not see that I look like a game show host all of a sudden?”

Shelton said that they ordered the Just For Men hair dying kit to help mediate the issue, but “it had too much color.” The 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman suggested that they do the process “right” on their next attempt, and the country superstar “really liked” the results.

“I would have liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine. I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat,” he teased. “So now, I’m actually trying to lose weight.”

Shelton added, “I’m not opposed to having [Gwen] color my hair if it makes her happy. I’m cool with it.”

Shelton and Stefani have had a busy schedule during the coronavirus quarantine. The duo, who began dating in 2015, released their second song together in July titled “Happy Anywhere.” They premiered the track on Good Morning America that month, and they later performed it earlier this month during the 2020 ACM Awards.

Though the pair began their quarantine at Shelton’s Oklahoma home, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple recently moved into a mansion in Los Angeles. “They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though [her kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale] are doing school at home because of COVID-19.”

A separate source told Us in June that Stefani wants to get married to Shelton “as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”