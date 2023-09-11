Bristol Palin Says Weight Gain From Breast Surgery Affected Her Confidence

Bristol Palin gave an update on how she was faring after her ninth breast reconstruction surgery earlier this year.

“I’ve been pretty MIA for a year — I stopped taking my Adderall Rx and had those two surgeries within the last year — I gained some weight and it definitely took a toll on my confidence,” Palin, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story after a fan asked why she wasn’t super active on social media during a Q&A session on Sunday, September 10. “I honestly didn’t feel like posting anything. *I also just enjoy my privacy much more the older I get.*”

Palin — who is the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin — explained her history with the cosmetic procedure and why she’s had to have so many surgeries over the years.

“I got a breast reduction when I was 19. The doctor in Alaska cut me clear across and it caused a ton of muscle damage, tissue damage, a ton of scar tissue,” she said in a subsequent story. “I think I’ve counted nine surgeries since then. I’ve had implants taken in, taken out, just a ton of stuff.”

Bristol — who shares son Tripp, 14, with former fiancé Levi Johnston, and daughters Sailor, 7, and Atlee, 6, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer — admitted that she decided to get another surgery to recorrect her implants because they were “a little lopsided.” While looking back on it, she noted the procedure was “probably not necessary.”

“I wanted to get smaller implants so I went in for that and it ended up being a huge surgery and [my doctor] had to go back in January and do a complete revision,” she continued. “But a lot of cosmetic, breast type surgeries because of that botched breast reduction when I was 19.”

Back in January, the Teen Mom OG alum revealed that she underwent her ninth breast reconstruction surgery to correct her “botched breast reduction.”

“I’ve had previous surgeries trying to correct that initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring,” she confessed at the time. “The whole situation has honestly made me very self-conscious my entire adult life. Praying that this is the last surgery needed.”

She continued: “I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that’s why I’ve been fairly MIA — trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for; I’m healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be way worse.”

The following month, Bristol gave an update on her recovery process.

“Healing is fine,” she shared via a February Instagram Story. “I had two major surgeries within the last couple months, and I think being under anesthesia for so many hours affected my body more than I have wanted to admit … but I’m four weeks post-op, and finally feeling like I’m on the mend.”