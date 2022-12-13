Feeling good in your skin! Bryce Dallas Howard doesn’t have time for body shaming or Hollywood weight-loss pressures — and that goes for her kids, too.

“In my household, ‘dieting’ is a dirty word,” Howard, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, December 9, while promoting her partnership with Oral-B. “Like, everyone knows that dieting and any kind of [negative] critiques of oneself that you wouldn’t give to another [aren’t OK].”

The Jurassic World star, who shares son Theodore, 15, and daughter Beatrice, 10, with husband Seth Gabel, explained that her family is focused on body positivity.

“I’m just not gonna tolerate my kids treating themselves disrespectfully,” Howard told Us. “Because I wouldn’t tolerate my kids treating anyone else disrespectfully.”

The Help actress noted that “culturally what’s been cultivated is this environment of judgment” and “critique.” She feels that society tells people, “’We don’t want you, we want less than you,’” which doesn’t sit well in her and her loved ones.

“That’s not something that I echo in my household or allow to be a part of a conversation,” the Dads director said. “We do things that are supportive of our health and we don’t try to change things that cannot be changed [or] that is actually in contradiction with our health.”

The As You Like It star’s sunny outlook on wellness extends to dental care, which has been amplified by her Oral-B iO9 toothbrush.

“I care about my health. But the only thing that I care about more than my health is the health of my loved ones,” Howard told Us. “And we all know how important oral hygiene is. We all know how not fun that is to talk about. As a parent, as someone who cares about the longevity of my parents and siblings and kids and husband, I love the Oral-B iO9 because it makes brushing your teeth fun and effective.”

The Lady in the Water actress confessed that it might seem like a “hard sell” tactic, but for her the toothbrush has been a “game changer.”

She revealed that the instrument actually tells the user “what kind of brushing experience you’re having” and if you need to make changes.

“It also tells you when you’re brushing too hard [or] you’re brushing too soft,” Howard added. “It’s like the Goldilocks of toothbrushes.”

The addition of the Oral-B iO9 has also come in handy for the Rocketman star ahead of the holidays because sweets are a big part of her family’s traditions.

“We decorate cookies. We have a whole day that we dedicate to it and it’s largely driven by my mom [Cheryl Howard],” Bryce told Us. “And we make all the cookies in advanced and then it’s like a decorating party and we all get together and it’s really fun and it gets a little competitive.”

The Restless producer pointed to her father, Ron Howard, as one of the “strong” competitors each year. “He’s got good cookie-decorating game. He’s creative and he has good small motor skills,” she joked.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi