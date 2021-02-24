Carly Waddell Slams Rude Online Weight Critics Calling Her Too Skinny

Take that! Carly Waddell shut down weight critics and trolls accusing her of promoting diet culture after sharing a workout photo via Instagram.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, snapped a pic of herself wearing a sports bra and leggings on Wednesday, February 24. In the caption, she revealed that after taking some time away from the gym for leisure, she was ready to get back to it.

“Ok ok vacation over…move body, stop eating Candy…” she captioned the snapshot.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with anti-diet sentiments and assure Waddell that she’s “beautiful.” Some social media users slammed the reality star for seemingly pushing dieting while others criticized her weight.

“Looking very skinny Carly,” one critic commented.

Another wrote, “Thin. Doesn’t, Equal. Healthy. Y’all come on. You wouldn’t bat an eye at an overweight person posting about wanting to workout and get healthy. Mind ya business.”

A third added, “No hate but like it’s kind of annoying when really thin people talk about how much candy they had. Like ok.”

Waddell responded to the critics of both her caption and her weight via her Instagram Story the same day.

“OK I’m gonna get on a soap box for a minute. Bear with me for a minute,” she began. “So I posted a photo today about to work out and I said, ‘Back from vacation, back to moving my body. Should stop candy.’ In no way is stopping candy a diet post. That’s super weird, so the people that are saying that — that makes no sense. Candy’s not healthy for you, like at all.”

The Texas native continued, “And for the people saying I’m ‘too skinny’ that’s just rude. You’re just being rude. I don’t understand why women can’t just post a photo of themselves where they feel like they look good without getting a backlash.”

She ended her message with a bit of positivity for all the women watching, writing, “Basically, what I’m trying to say here is women are beautiful and they’re beautiful in every single stage of their life: In pregnancy, in whatever weight, in whatever form and they should be able to post that and make jokes and not have people come after them and say mean things.”

Waddell is known for clapping back at trolls, especially mom-shamers. In November 2019, one week after she and her now-estranged husband Evan Bass welcomed son Charlie, she opened up about her postpartum body. She admitted at the time that she was struggling.

“It’s been a week since Charlie was born. He is the greatest blessing and one of the greatest lessons for me as a mom,” Waddell captioned a photo of her topless with cabbage leaves covering her breasts. “I had all these hopes and dreams that postpartum would be easier this time. But I still ache. I’m healing. I’m tired.”

Before that, in October 2019, she commended friend Jade Roper for standing up to mom-shamers online. During an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Wadell said, “Sometimes, when you feel really strongly about something, you will post a comment back that is so well-worded. It’s, like, what every mom wants to say, but no one knows how to say it properly.”