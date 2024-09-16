Chrishell Stause 15 Year Old Breast Implants Ruptured Details Surgery

Chrishell Stause feels like a new woman after replacing her “vintage” breast implants following a health scare.
“Earlier this year, I had a full body scan and learned both of my breast implants were ruptured,” Stause, 43, revealed via Instagram on Sunday, September 15. “My first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications.”
The Selling Sunset star turned to plastic surgeon Josef Hadeed to get rid of the problematic implants and start over, sharing that her surgery date was June 27.
“They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year-old *vintage* implants 😅,” she confirmed.
Stause also shared a video detailing her experience, pointing out that “a long time had passed” since her initial surgery and her first surgeon had retired.
“I didn’t feel any symptoms,” she said, noting that the “scary part” was that she had no clue until her scan. “A lot of people might be living with them and don’t know it,” Stause continued, adding that the “whole process was so much easier than I had built it up.”
The former soap opera star made it clear that “plastic surgery is a personal choice,” telling her followers, “I’m in no way encouraging anyone to change anything about their body.”
For those who do “make that choice for yourself,” Stause reminded them, “It’s so important to stay on top of your health — I know many people could be living with this and have no idea.”
She added that her choice to be “fully open and transparent about my experience” is in “hopes it could help anyone else going through this.”
After sharing her story via Instagram, Stause did an Instagram Story Q&A with her fans. At the time, she posted a picture of the ruptured implants to show how bad they had become.
“I didn’t have any event. I didn’t know. They were just really old,” Stause said about the catalyst to getting the new implants. She reiterated that she had a “super smooth recovery” and was “feeling great.”
The Netflix personality then shared the video from her surgery while on pain meds as her spouse, G Flip, drove her home. “Drugs are good. Do drugs,” Stause said in the clip, before realizing she probably shouldn’t say that. “Don’t do drugs,” she added.
As G Flip, 30, drove the car, they revealed that Stause “spoke Spanish” and pretended not to know the musician after surgery. “Now you’re so cute and high,” G Flip teased.
Stause was unfazed by the whole conversation, adding, “New tits, who dis?!” before ending the recording.