Amanza Smith's Stylist Apologizes to Chrishell Amid 'Selling Sunset' Drama

Amanza Smith’s stylist Sammie Moussallem is taking ownership of his comments about Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

Chrishell, 43, confronted Amanza, 47, on Selling Sunset season 8, accusing Sammie of making homophobic remarks about her and her spouse, including calling her a fake lesbian.

Sammie shared an apology to Chrishell — and Amanza — via Instagram on Tuesday, September 10, writing, “The situation between Chrishell and me stems from something that happened in 2021. A private matter became public, and I take full responsibility and accountability for both my actions and words — then and now. I do not want to focus on the past but to move forward and learn from this experience.”

“I sincerely apologize to Chrishell and G Flip. I now fully understand the impact of my words, and I am truly sorry,” Sammie continued. “It is not my place, nor is it appropriate, to comment on anyone’s personal life. I am committed to working on myself and how I respond to situations moving forward.”

Sammie followed up with an apology to his friend and client, Amanza, adding that he is “deeply sorry for any stress or harm my words and actions may have caused you, both personally and professionally.” He shared, “I am grateful for the opportunities you’ve given me, and I truly value the relationship we share.”

Chrishell and Amanza had a heated conversation about the latter’s stylist during an episode of Selling Sunset season 8, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, September 6.

“Is your stylist coming to your birthday party? He’s super homophobic and attacked me and G Flip,” Chrishell, who has been married to G Flip since 2023, said. “I’m not gonna be in the same room as him.”

Chrishell offered more context on the situation while filming a confessional.

“I feel like I’ve made a lot of headway with Amanza in my relationship with her. But I am just a little nervous to go to her birthday to be in the same room with this stylist. He was upset that I corrected him stating he was a stylist for me so then he went on a very public rant,” she claimed. “He was saying I’m a fake lesbian, that I am nothing but a green card to G, saying that I gotta get some dick in my hole. What does this even have to do with G?”

Ultimately, Amanza sided with Chrishell and agreed not to invite her stylist to her birthday party.

“That just means a lot to me,” Chrishell said. “It does feel like she’s making a stand for our friendship.”