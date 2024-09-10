Selling Sunset getting renewed for season 9 feels inevitable, but will the whole group be back?

The reality series, which debuted in 2019, became an overnight success for Netflix as viewers were introduced to employees at high-end Los Angeles real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group. Selling Sunset always has fans talking — whether it is about the fashion, the luxurious homes up for sale or the drama.

Like many seasons prior, season 8 became a topic of conversation before it even premiered in September 2024. Days before new episodes dropped on Netflix, Chrishell Stause hinted at Nicole Young making comments on screen that alienated her from several costars.

Keep scrolling for everything the cast has said about their plans to return to — or potentially leave — Selling Sunset ahead of season 9:

Chrishell Stause

Before season 8 even premiered, Chrishell accused Nicole of spreading misinformation about friend and costar Emma Hernan. When fans saw the episodes, they learned Nicole insinuated on the show that Emma allegedly had an affair with a married man and that his wife confronted Emma.

“Someone needs to take my phone [because] 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬. Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??” Chrishell wrote via Instagram Story in August 2024. “I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.”

She continued: “Disclaimer when you watch: Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE. [and] @done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding [my friend] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

Chelsea Lazkani

Emma also received support from Chelsea, who accused Nicole of lying about infidelity for the show, writing via Instagram, “@itsnicoleyoung, you are the most diabolical piece of [trash] I’ve ever met, you wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true. OK, let’s see how this works out for you… Spreading lies for views is so damaging.”

Chelsea’s personal life also ended up on display after Bre Tiesi‘s friend Amanda Lynn claimed in a scene filmed for the show that Chelsea’s husband, Jeff Lazkani, was seen getting cozy with someone else. Initially Chelsea was grateful that Bre clued her inm but she subsequently questioned her coworker’s motives.

Multiple scenes on the show — and comments on social media — featured Chelsea accusing Bre of planning the conversation with Amanda ahead of time. Chelsea also claimed Amanda didn’t have good intentions after some of her alleged problematic tweets surfaced online.

“Made it clear and putting it in writing, if racist Amanda is on the show as a cast member. I’m out ✌🏾,” Chelsea wrote via X in September 2024.

Emma Hernan

After Nicole’s claims, Emma has yet to break her silence on the accusations or weigh in on her future on Selling Sunset. Emma has publicly thanked Chrishell and Chelsea for having her back.

Nicole Young

Despite being on the outs with several cast members, Nicole stood by her decision to address the topic on Selling Sunset.

“Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions,” Nicole wrote on social media in August 2024. “Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor.”

Nicole hasn’t hinted at any plans to leave Selling Sunset in the aftermath of Chrishell’s refusal to film with her.

Mary Bonnet

While Mary hasn’t hinted at any filming stipulations, she agreed that Nicole’s potential return wouldn’t be easy if the remaining cast members refuse to share screen time with her.

“I don’t know how it’s all going to work out,” Mary exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2024. “But I know Chrishell will probably never film with Nicole again. I guarantee she will not have any scenes with her and Emma too probably. And I’m sure Chelsea will be on board with that too.”

Amanza Smith

In the event that Amanza returns it remains unclear whether she will play the peacekeeper or if she will choose a side. Amanda previously told Nicole not to bring up the rumors about Emma while they filmed the hit Netflix series.

Bre Tiesi

After making a dramatic exit during the Selling Sunset season 7 finale, Bre returned but kept a safe distance from some of the cast. She has stood by her decision to let Chelsea know on the show about rumors regarding her now-estranged husband. By the time season 8 came to an end, Bre cut ties and unfollowed Emma for supporting Chelsea.

To make matters even messier, Bre invited Amanda to the Oppenheim Group, which she hoped would lead to a job offer for her friend.

“I know Emma and Chelsea will lose their ever-loving s—t if Amanda joins The O Group,” Bre said in a confessional in the season 8 finale. “And I am here for it.”