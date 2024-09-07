Chelsea Lazkani is shedding light on the time frame of certain Selling Sunset scenes with Bre Tiesi.

“Pt 1: Outside of filming Amanda contacted Bre about ‘tea’ — while filming, Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing which ‘led to a sit-down scene with

Amanda,’” Chelsea, 31, wrote via X on Saturday, September 7. “In other words: she set this scene up with production, already knowing said tea to bring it to TV.”

During season 8 of Selling Sunset, Bre, 33, received a phone call from Amanda Lynn, who was hoping to meet and share gossip. Once they met, Amanda claimed that she witnessed Chelsea’s then-husband, Jeff Lazkani, out with another woman.

After Bre informed her Oppenheim Group colleague of the news, Chelsea accused her of intentionally planning to break up her marriage. (Chelsea ultimately filed for divorce in March, with a source telling Us Weekly that she believed Jeff was unfaithful. He never addressed the claims. Us reached out for comment at the time.)

Related: All of the Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds Throughout the Years The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset isn’t afraid to speak their minds — both on and offscreen — no matter whose feelings might get hurt. The reality series made its debut in 2019 and has quickly become a fan-favorite during its three seasons. The series follows Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, […]

“If you bring something to camera to implode my life — as opposed to just calling me — you will do it on camera. It is really sad,” Chelsea retorted on the show. “I just want to know what the f—k it is.”

Bre, meanwhile, denied knowing what Amanda’s tea was before they sat down on camera.

“I hear what is swirling while filming, and I ask production to set up a scene with Bre,” Chelsea further claimed via X, refuting Bre’s perspective. “I did this so she could tell me directly, so that it’s not past around to a trillion people before me.”

Bre has not further addressed the situation but seemingly wants to move forward.

“Remember this: No one is more committed to trashing your name than the person who is worried about you telling the truth,” an anonymous quote read that Bre posted via her Instagram Story on Saturday. Bre also added a kissing face emoji to her upload.

Related: Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani’s Relationship Timeline Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani’s love story began on Tinder. “We spoke about 15 times before getting together,” she told the Daily Mail in November 2022, confessing that Jess was her first date from the app after moving to Los Angeles. “I don’t want to waste my time and give […]

Ahead of Selling Sunset’s Friday, September 6, premiere, Chelsea had alleged that Bre enlisted her “racist friend” onto the show in an attempt to “ruin” her reputation.

“Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down,’” Chelsea claimed via X earlier this month. “I took the scene because it was already a story line. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could.”

Selling Sunset season 8 is currently streaming on Netflix.