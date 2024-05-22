With filming now wrapped on Selling Sunset season eight, Chelsea Lazkani has given fans a taste of what to expect when the hit Netflix reality series returns.

Speaking to Access Hollywood‘s Lauren Herbert at Netflix’s FYC event last weekend, Chelsea, 31, described the upcoming season as “sick,” and hinted that fans might see what happened between her and estranged husband Jeff Lazkani — or not.

“You’re going to have to watch it, aren’t you?” she said. “What do you mean, ‘Will we see what happened?’ What do you think I am?”

Chelsea filed paperwork to end her marriage in March, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The former couple share children Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3, and Chelsea has requested joint legal and physical custody in addition to spousal support.

Jeff filed his own paperwork on April 2, accusing Chelsea of “exhibiting suspicious behavior” throughout the marriage as many of his “personal belongings” disappeared from their home. He also claims she struck him “in the face in an aggressive manner,” resulting in him breaking his glasses and causing a “small cut” on his face. Chelsea has not addressed the allegations.

Jeff also asked for “exclusive use and possession of” their five-bedroom home, which he has been the primary owner of since the couple purchased it in 2018.

Asked how she is doing in the wake of their split, Chelsea remained upbeat.

“I’m doing good,” she said. “Ups and downs, take every day as it comes, but today I’m feeling really good.”

Chelsea and Jeff, 41, met on Tinder in 2015, shortly after Chelsea moved to Los Angeles. In the immediate aftermath of their split, Chelsea indicated her life was a “mess” while filming a cooking video in which she said her donut recipe is “super easy” to make, “unlike [her] life right now.”

“The only thing [I feel] like eating right now is junk food,” she said, later adding, “At the end of the day, escape is never peace … embracing it is.”

Through the tough times, Chelsea says she has had her Selling Sunset castmates to lean on.

“We all talk about it being cast but truly some of the cast are my best friends,” she told Access Hollywood. “We spend so much time outside of working and filming together, they’re the most supportive people in the world.”

Chelsea has needed their support as well, if her take on the upcoming season is any indication.

“Let’s just say it’s bonkers,” she teased. “But it’s real life. S–t happens.”